WATCH | Hardik Pandya pulls off a blinder on return to cricket
Williamson came down the track off Yuzvendra Chahal and flicked it to short mid-wicket where an alert Pandya dived to his left and pulled off a brilliant catch.
Hardik Pandya seemed unfazed by the tribulations of the past few weeks and made a significant contribution to India's impressive bowling effort which shot New Zealand out for 243 in the third ODI here Monday.
Pandya started off with a brilliant catch to get rid of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. Williamson came down the track off Yuzvendra Chahal and flicked it to short mid-wicket where an alert Pandya dived to his left and pulled off a blinder.
Coming back into the side after the suspension on him for sexist remarks on a TV show was lifted, Pandya delivered figures of two for 45 in 10 overs and choked the run flow during the middle overs.
Virat Kohli would like to sign off on a winning note as India would look to seal the series by winning the match and take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
New Zealand top-order has been struggling against the Indian pace bowlers as both the openers fell in the first 10 overs for the third consecutive time in the series.