In review by coaches and captains, domestic cricket in need of DRS

Saurashtra booked their spot in the Ranji Trophy final after beating a star-studded Karnataka by five wickets on Monday.

Saurashtra players click a selfie after beating Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy semifinal in Bengaluru on Monday. The visitors won with five wickets to spare | Shriram BN

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saurashtra booked their spot in the Ranji Trophy final after beating a star-studded Karnataka by five wickets on Monday. Despite their third entry to the final in seven years, it was poor umpiring decisions that were under the spotlight.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who made a match-winning 131 not out, got reprieves in both innings. The second proved to be the turning point of the match. There were other examples too. Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal was not given marching orders after being trapped in front by Chetan Sakariya in the second innings. In Saurashtra’s first innings, Prerak Mankad was wrongly adjudged caught behind.

Poor umpiring has been a talking point in domestic cricket for a while. Even BCCI has said a number of times that it is trying to improve standards by monitoring the performance of officials. But in spite of efforts, the focus is on the umpires for the wrong reasons. The situation is prompting calls to introduce the Decision Review System (DRS), which has so far been restricted to international cricket only.

“It is good for the game. We’ve seen at the international level, it has helped teams take those decisions. I think BCCI will be the best judge. I’m sure people would be looking at it. Whatever technology you can include can help the game for sure,” said Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat.

Karnataka coach Yere Goud also batted for DRS, especially in such big games. “Yes, definitely (DRS in knockout matches). If they can use it, there would be nothing like it. We would have a fair game.”
Had wrong decisions been limited to the semifinals only, it might not have created an uproar. But the umpires made several glaring errors in the group stages also. In the Delhi-Himachal league match in November, Gautam Gambhir was infuriated after the umpire raised his finger to an appeal for a catch when he had not touched the ball. Madhya Pradesh’s Naman Ojha’s dismissal against Bengal, too, had raised eyebrows.

In the BCCI conclave featuring domestic captains last year, there were suggestions that DRS be tried out, but they did not bear fruit. It can be noted that it was only last year that BCCI introduced DRS in IPL. Using it involves logistical challenges. Also, tools used for infra-red imaging, Snickometer, hotspot, Hawkeye among others will mean increased costs.

Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant, however, wants BCCI to implement it soon and feels that expenses are not a problem for the cash-rich board.“Without doubt, it will help. The decisions which go against teams can be corrected. If it is used at the international level, why not in domestic cricket? Yes, the cost will increase for BCCI, but also look at the results it will provide. BCCI does not have problems with money and it can be used for the betterment of cricket.”

Brief scores: Karnataka 275 & 239 lost to Saurashtra 236 & 279/5 (Pujara 131 n.o).

