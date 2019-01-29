India too good, but 'Kiwis better than Aussies': Harbhajan Singh

By Online Desk

India may have clinched the ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand without much trouble and dominated the Kiwis in all three departments but former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the Black Caps are "definitely better than Australia".

Harbhajan believes that the Black Caps fans shouldn't get disappointed as India have been too good against them.

ALSO READ | Controversy can help Hardik Pandya scale new heights in career, says Virat Kohli

"This current New Zealand are definitely a better team than Australia but don't forget how well India played," he told India Today.

"Sometimes, we look to the other teams play well and we forget how good our own team is and that no team can stand in front of our team. It is great to see the way our team is playing. Everyone is in form."

Harbhajan praised fast bowler Mohammed Shami for his man of the match performance as he took 3-41 in the third ODI.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli on Shubman Gill: 'I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19'

"He has been phenomenal, he is someone who India will need at the ICC World Cup 2019 and it is so good to see him picking up those wickets and winning the man-of-the-match," he said.

"India are playing different combinations in different conditions and it's all working. It's a good headache to have. Virat Kohli will be happy that India have a great chance to win the World Cup. Hope every player stays fit. These are great signs for Indian cricket," he added.