India too good, but 'Kiwis better than Aussies': Harbhajan Singh

But former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the  Black Caps are "definitely better than Australia" but India have been too good against them.

Published: 29th January 2019 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:39 PM

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

India may have clinched the ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand without much trouble and dominated the Kiwis in all three departments but former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the Black Caps are "definitely better than Australia".

Harbhajan believes that the Black Caps fans shouldn't get disappointed as India have been too good against them.

"This current New Zealand are definitely a better team than Australia but don't forget how well India played," he told India Today.

"Sometimes, we look to the other teams play well and we forget how good our own team is and that no team can stand in front of our team. It is great to see the way our team is playing. Everyone is in form."

Harbhajan praised fast bowler Mohammed Shami for his man of the match performance as he took 3-41 in the third ODI.

"He has been phenomenal, he is someone who India will need at the ICC World Cup 2019 and it is so good to see him picking up those wickets and winning the man-of-the-match," he said.

"India are playing different combinations in different conditions and it's all working. It's a good headache to have. Virat Kohli will be happy that India have a great chance to win the World Cup. Hope every player stays fit. These are great signs for Indian cricket," he added.

