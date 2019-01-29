Sourav Ganguly proclaims India have the best top order in the world

By Online Desk

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly was highly impressed with the performance of Virat Kohli and co. and claimed that the Indian top order is currently the best in the world.

India have clinched the ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand without much trouble. All the matches have been one-sided affairs as India have dominated the Kiwis in all three departments.

ALSO READ | Controversy can help Hardik Pandya scale new heights in career, says Virat Kohli

“It’s been a better performance than Australia. It has been complete domination and it’s good to see them dominate at home and away as well. The confidence has been great and it’s quite impressive to see the bowlers get them out in 50 overs. It’s been a great year for India in ODIs,’ Ganguly told IndiaTV.

The spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, have been brilliant throughout the series and they put the pressure on Kiwi batsmen by drying up the runs and picking up wickets in the middle overs.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli on Shubman Gill: 'I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19'

“Kulcha have strangled the New Zealand batsman and overall the team has been excellent. Especially Rohit and Kohli, who have been so consistent, you don’t have such a top order in any other team in the world. India are ahead of other teams in ODI cricket. This might be one of the best World Cups we may witness,” he added.

ALSO READ | India too good, but 'Kiwis better than Aussies': Harbhajan Singh

The former Indian skipper also believes that the Indian batting can chase down any total as they know how to tackle pressure and finish games and are undoubtedly the best ODI team in the world.

“A team cannot defeat India if you’re putting on targets such as 200 or 250, the Indian batsman have shown the ability to chase down bigger targets. Whenever there is pressure, batsman like Rohit, Virat, Kedar or Dhoni respond with a six. They’ve learnt how to handle pressure,” he added.