Women's and Men's T20 World Cup 2020 fixtures announced

India will not face Pakistan in the group stage of either men's or women's draw.

Published: 29th January 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies are the defending champions

West Indies are the defending men's champions| PTI

By AFP

SYDNEY: Hosts Australia will take on Pakistan's men and India's women for the opening fixtures of the Twenty20 World Cups in 2020, organisers said Tuesday as the draw for the tournaments was announced.

The T20 World Cups are being held in the same year and in the same country for the first time, with the men's and women's finals to be played at one of the world's biggest stadiums, the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ten women's teams will play in 23 matches from February 21 to March 8, with reigning champions Australia to clash with India in the opening game in Sydney.

The men's competition, from October 18 to November 15, will feature several qualifying matches before Australia kicks off the Super 12 group stages on October 24 against top-ranked Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, New Zealand and two qualifiers make up one side of the draw, with defending champions the Windies starting their title defence against the Black Caps on October 25.

India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan and two qualifiers make up the other side of the draw.

For the women's fixtures, four-time winners Australia are in Group A with New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and one qualifier, while West Indies and 2009 champions England join South Africa, Pakistan and a second qualifying team.

The women's final will be played on March 8 to coincide with International Women's Day, and the men's final will be held on November 15.

Women's group stages (February 21 - March 3)

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1

Group B: England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2

Semi-finals: March 5

Final: March 8

Men's qualifiers: October 18 - 23

Group stages (October 24 - November 8)

Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, two qualifiers

Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers

Semi-finals: November 11 and 12

Final: November 15

