Hailing mindset of indomitable Shubman Gill, peers look forward to debut

HYDERABAD: Christmas afternoon, 2018. Hyderabad have set Punjab a target of 338 in 57 overs in a Ranji Trophy game. Everybody thinks it’s impossible. But 20 overs into the innings and Hyderabad are struggling to stop Shubman Gill. Fifty overs into the innings and the match has almost been snatched away from Hyderabad. It finally ends in a draw, after Gill falls for a 154-ball 148.

A little more than a month after what could have gone on to become one of the most remarkable chases in the tournament’s history, the teenager may make his ODI debut in the fourth match of the India-New Zealand series to be held in Hamilton on January 31. With Virat Kohli being given rest for the remainder of the tour, Gill is the only top-order batsman currently among the reserves.

It is not that Gill has suddenly been grabbing eyeballs. The right-hander had been earmarked for bigger things ever since he ended the 2018 U-19 World Cup as Player of the Tournament for amassing 372 runs, helping India lift the title. Playing at the senior level for Punjab and India A, he has continued to score big.

This newspaper got in touch with some of the players who were part of the memorable Ranji face-off to know what makes Gill so special when he’s in the middle.

“We were sure that Punjab will not go for the target. But when Gill started attacking, we were taken aback. Even though there were about seven fielders guarding the boundary, he was effortless in frequently finding the gaps. I had never seen anything like it,” recalled Hyderabad’s left-arm orthodox Mehdi Hasan.

“I think he is absolutely fearless when he is out there at the crease. It looks as if he is not under any pressure of being dismissed. That might be easy to say, but to achieve a mindset like that while batting is really tough,” Hasan added.

Experienced Punjab opener Jiwanjot Singh, who starts the proceedings with Gill, has watched the youngster going about his business from close quarters. “As far as I can remember, Shubman has always been an attacking player. The format does not matter to him. And the fact that he has no fear when he bats is his USP,” said Gill’s opening partner.

All-rounder T Ravi Teja was Man of Match in that encounter. He had trapped Gill in front for 10 in the first innings. “(Mohammed) Siraj was sending down his deliveries at close to 140 kmph. And Gill was driving and cutting him, that too with utmost ease. He batting style appeared way too advanced for his age. He can play all kinds of strokes,” Ravi Teja said.

If Gill gets to cap on January 31, it will also give him the chance to prove his credentials for the World Cup. The fact that questions still loom over the Indian middle-order might play in his favour if he performs. That, and he has had ample experience in New Zealand. Experience of the U-19 World Cup and the recent visit with India A will come in handy. After all, not for everyone does Virat Kohli say “I was not even 10 per cent of Gill when I was 19”.