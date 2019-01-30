Team could have done better with the bat: Vinay Kumar

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was a queer sight during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Karnataka and Rajasthan at Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this month. On a sunny day, R Vinay Kumar was the only one on the field in a white cardigan. It was learned that the veteran had high fever, but did not allow it to act as an excuse when his team needed him.

He scored a match-defining 83 not out and took two wickets. Disappointed that Karnataka lost in the semifinal for the second successive time, the former captain who had led the team to back-to-back triumphs in 2013-14 and 2014-15 has also noticed some positives going forward. Excerpts from a chat with the 34-year-old...

Is this a team in transition?

All teams have to go through this phase. We are lucky that players like KV Siddharth, Dega Nischal, Ronit More and M Prasidh Krishna are doing well. The seniors and the team management made them feel comfortable, which worked. Some have cemented their place with their performances. But when seniors are available, some of them may have to wait. The best thing is they have already become experienced. Karnataka’s future is bright.



Could batsmen have done better, overall?

The boys did well with the bat. But yes, I agree that the team could have done much better in batting overall. When you have runs on the board, it becomes easier to take 20 wickets, especially with the kind of quality and experience we have in our bowling. It can be said our batting was there, but we could have done better.



On leading a quality pace attack...

I am happy with the way things are going on. Abhimanyu Mithun is doing well and he has been my partner for the last 10 years or so. Ronit is coming up really good and the same can be said of Prasidh Krishna. Even Prateek Jain did well in one game. Slowly, the responsibility might shift from me to others. But till I am there, it’s my responsibility and will always be as a leader.



You had just 14 wickets in Ranji. Your thoughts?

People might look at the wickets column and say that I did not take as many as before. But if you look at it overall, I contributed with the bat, which was important for the team. Luck has also not been on my side. I bowled well, but could not get wickets for different reasons.

Bowling well is in my hands, in the right areas, but getting a wicket is not completely in my hands. Overall, I am happy with my season, because we had a plan. I did not play all the matches as I along with the management had taken the call to take care of the body and be there for big matches, which I did.

How many years do you think you have left as a professional cricketer?

It is important for me to perform and contribute in different ways for the team. Till the day I perform, I will be there. When I realise that I cannot perform for the team, I will be the first one to say that the time has come. As of now, nothing has come to my mind about it. There are some years left in me.