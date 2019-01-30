The fire burns Blue after Indian women beat New Zealand

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty wickets in two matches. One century and three fifties. An away series win under a new coach on his first tour. Mithali Raj & Co produced a strong performance to seal the three-match series against New Zealand with one game to go.

Coming a day after the men completed a series win at the same venue, it was the women’s first series win in New Zealand after 14 years.

This outing in Mount Maunganui was crucial not only because it is a part of ICC Women’s Championship, but also because the team was coming off a controversy. They were in the headlines for the wrong reasons and it was important to get on with the game.

Before the series, Mithali had asserted that what happened between her and T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was in the past and the team was focussed on the job. Six days into the series, her team proved they are back on track. The thumping win helped them jump to second from fifth in the Women’s Championships standings.

Though the world would be lauding Smriti Mandhana’s rich vein of form — she hit her eighth ODI fifty in the last 10 innings on Tuesday — it was the bowlers who laid the platform. So far, the visitors have bundled out the hosts for 192 and 161, which was unexpected before the series.

“The bowling is doing well and our batting has not been tested much. Earlier, we used to bowl outside off. Now, they are bowling stump to stump. Even today, five-six players were bowled. This is a positive sign,” said former international Reema Malhotra.

The spin triumvirate of Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma did most of the damage, accounting for 14 wickets. On Tuesday, Jhulan Goswami struck in the first over. Shikha Pandey’s dismissal of Sophie Devine in the fourth was also crucial.

Malhotra believes the early breakthroughs set the platform for the spinners to finish the job. “It is a combination of spin and pace that is going hand-in-hand. Yes, a bulk of the wickets are taken by spinners but in the initial overs, Shikha and Jhulan have taken responsibility,” the former all-rounder added.

With Jemimah Rodrigues and Mithali notching up fifties in first and second ODIs, an area India would like to test is the middle-order, a fact that Mithali herself acknowledged after this win.

Hemalatha Dayalan and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatiya made their debut last year and are low on experience. Mona Meshram, who scored an unbeaten 78 in a warm-up fixture, did not feature in the final XI. All-rounder Deepti is used as a floater from No 3 to 7. Going into the next series, starting on February 22 at home against England, the middle-order may have a bigger role to play.

“Our spinners did well and because of that we have had small targets to chase. This has helped the batsmen. If the top-four — Mithali at 3 and Harmanpreet at 4 — stay for a long time and not expose the lower middle-order, India can be successful against any team,” said Mamatha Maben, former international.