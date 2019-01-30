Home Sport Cricket

Thisara Perera seeks action after Facebook row with Lasith Malinga’s wife

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has written a letter to SLC CEO saying that they have become a "laughing stock".

Published: 30th January 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Lasith Malinga (L) and Thisara Perera (R)

Lasith Malinga (L) and Thisara Perera (R) have both captained Sri Lanka | AFP

By Online Desk

A social media spat between Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga's wife has led to the Sri Lankan all-rounder writing a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva asking the board to intervene. The 29-year-old wrote that the team has become a "laughing stock of a whole country all because of one person's personal vendetta".

The former Sri Lanka captain was the subject of a Facebook post by Tanya Perera earlier this month in which she alleged that the all-rounder had the help of Sri Lanka's sports minister to secure his spot in the side.

Following the allegation, the all-rounder took to Facebook to point out his impressive ODI numbers in 2018, which saw him have his career-best average in a calendar year with the bat and his second-best tally of wickets in a calendar year.

A few weeks later, he claimed that there was another post targeting him and that has prompted him to write a letter to the SLC CEO, reports Cricinfo.

ALSO READ: ICC urges Sri Lanka to come clean on corruption

In the letter, he wrote: "When these kinds of accusations are made by the incumbent captain's wife on social media, it is hard to prevent the general public from believing and further slandering me in various ways."

Perera also added that the focus should be on the World Cup in England later this year and not "bickering over social media on pointless issues".

"We have become the laughing stock of a whole country all because of one person's personal vendetta. This is not something to be taken lightly, especially at a time like this. I humbly request SLC to intervene and help us overcome our difference and move forward with a renewed confidence and sense of unity," he added.

Thisara, who was Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain in 2017, led the side in their first tour of Pakistan since the 2009 terror attack. Malinga, was announced as the ODI and T20I captain ahead of Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand.

 
Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
facebook Lasith Malinga Thisara Perera Sri Lanka cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp