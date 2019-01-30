Thisara Perera seeks action after Facebook row with Lasith Malinga’s wife

By Online Desk

A social media spat between Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga's wife has led to the Sri Lankan all-rounder writing a letter to Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva asking the board to intervene. The 29-year-old wrote that the team has become a "laughing stock of a whole country all because of one person's personal vendetta".

The former Sri Lanka captain was the subject of a Facebook post by Tanya Perera earlier this month in which she alleged that the all-rounder had the help of Sri Lanka's sports minister to secure his spot in the side.

Following the allegation, the all-rounder took to Facebook to point out his impressive ODI numbers in 2018, which saw him have his career-best average in a calendar year with the bat and his second-best tally of wickets in a calendar year.

A few weeks later, he claimed that there was another post targeting him and that has prompted him to write a letter to the SLC CEO, reports Cricinfo.

In the letter, he wrote: "When these kinds of accusations are made by the incumbent captain's wife on social media, it is hard to prevent the general public from believing and further slandering me in various ways."

Perera also added that the focus should be on the World Cup in England later this year and not "bickering over social media on pointless issues".

"We have become the laughing stock of a whole country all because of one person's personal vendetta. This is not something to be taken lightly, especially at a time like this. I humbly request SLC to intervene and help us overcome our difference and move forward with a renewed confidence and sense of unity," he added.

Thisara, who was Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain in 2017, led the side in their first tour of Pakistan since the 2009 terror attack. Malinga, was announced as the ODI and T20I captain ahead of Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand.