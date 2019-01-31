Extra pacer will give complete look to India's World Cup team

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

A top team must win regularly. That’s what India have been doing in the months heading into the World Cup. During this period, all teams have been in the process of finalising their squads. All of them are playing against good teams to test their strengths.

India played all the major teams in the last one year, including Pakistan, and beat all but one. They lost a close bilateral series in England, who are rightly No 1 in the ICC ODI rankings with India second. It was a close series, India losing 1-2 after winning the first match.

Now in the antipodes, India beat Australia and New Zealand and in the process they have more or less sewn up their World Cup squad. Their problem is who to pick for middle-order positions and the extra pacer and a spinner.

India do not have and are also not looking at the possibility of a batsman who can bowl, like Mohinder Amarnath, Yuvraj Singh or a bowler who can bat like Kapil Dev. They only have a poor man’s Kapil Dev in Hardik Pandya. They must take another fast bowler and that could be a youngster with promise but not much experience, say someone like Khaleel Ahmed or Mohammed Siraj. In that case, if Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik are the middle-order batsmen and if Rishabh Pant takes the last batting slot, KL Rahul will have no place. Then the squad will have both Karthik and Pant as Dhoni’s back-up.

Seeing Rayudu and Karthik bat in the series-clinching third ODI, Kohli might have flown out of New Zealand for some much-needed rest assured that the team will not miss him.

Now that Kedar Jadhav is proving to be an useful all-rounder, how will Ravindra Jadeja, another favourite of the skipper for his fielding and tight bowling, get in? Things should be a lot clearer after the two remaining games in New Zealand. The Australia series at home may not throw up any serious candidate except that the Cup squad will get some practice on good batting wickets.

New Zealand, who have been for years the outsiders to win the Cup, are beset with a lot of issues, the vital one being the woeful form of their openers who have not crossed 35 in the last 14 matches. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are their hottest opening pair, but, unlike Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, they have barely been able to aggregate 79 between them in the three matches.

The team has no choice but to persist with them because of their experience and record. Coach Gary Stead wants to give credit to Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for rattling the opening pair. He admits that the Indian pacers were outstanding and put the home team under a lot of pressure. He also made a vital observation, that it’s not only the batsmen, but their bowlers are also struggling, pointing to the fact that Jadhav at No 6 has faced just 10 deliveries in three matches.

In the remaining matches, all Indian eyes will be on Shubman Gill, the 19-year-old who is likely to come in for Kohli. If he makes most of the opportunity, then there will be a keen contest for the extra batsman in the Cup squad. He has to come good in New Zealand to force his way into the XI against Australia at home. Likewise, if Siraj or Khaleel get in to provide rest for Shami, they should grab the opportunity to create a good impression in conditions akin to those in England.

Against Australia, matches will be played on lively pitches in Hyderabad, Mohali and Nagpur besides Ranchi and Delhi after two T20 games. More than one player will be out to impress the selectors to seal a place in the England-bound squad. It will be tough on whoever is left out. (The writer is a veteran commentator and views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)