India vs New Zealand: 'Men in Blue' set embarrassing record during fourth ODI
This was India's biggest ever loss in terms of balls to spare as India as they lost the match with 212 balls to spare.
Published: 31st January 2019 01:08 PM | Last Updated: 31st January 2019 05:33 PM | A+A A-
India lost the fourth ODI in Hamilton by 8 wickets to hand a consolation win to New Zealand after being undone by some superb swing bowling by the Kiwi pacemen.
Here are some records that were set during the match:
Biggest loss: This was India's biggest ever loss in terms of balls to spare with 212 balls remaining when the game ended
Hamilton- 212 (vs NZ, 2019)
Dambulla- 209 (vs SL, 2010)
Hambantota- 181 (vs SL, 2012)
Dharamsala- 176 (vs SL, 2017)
Sydney- 174 (vs Aus, 1981)
Seventh lowest score: This was India's seventh-lowest total overall and the second lowest against New Zealand.
Sharjah- 54 vs SL, 2000
Sydney- 63 vs Aus, 1981
Kanpur- 78 vs SL, 1986
Sialkot- 79 vs Pak, 1978
Dambulla- 88 vs NZ, 2010
Durban- 91 vs SA, 2006
Hamilton- 92 vs NZ, 2019
Second-lowest score at the fall of six wickets: This is India's second-lowest score in ODIs at the fall of six wickets with the lowest being 28 runs against Sri Lanka in 2017.
India's lowest ODI score at the fall of six wickets
Dharamsala- 28 vs SL, 2017
Hamilton- 35 vs NZ, 2019
Sharjah- 39 vs SL, 2000
Bulawayo- 39 vs NZ, 2005
Most consecutive wins: Rohit Sharma couldn't break Virat Kohli's record of 12 consecutive international wins as his streak of 12 wins ended with the loss.
Top-scoring number 10: Yuzvendra Chahal's top scored with 18 runs which was only the second instance when the number 10 batsman has top-scored for India in an ODI. The other was when Javagal Srinath scored 43 runs in India's total of 180 vs Pakistan in Toronto in 1998.
Best figures for NZ vs India: Trent Boult's figures of 5/21 were the second-best by a Kiwi bowler against India. The best is Shane Bond's 6/19 at Bulawayo in 2005.
Bulawayo- 6/19 S Bond, 2005
Hamilton- 5/21 T Boult, 2019
Queenstown- 5/22 A Adams, 2003
Christchurch- 5/23 R Collinge, 1976
Auckland- 5/26 J Oram, 2002
Trent Boult's five-fer: Trent Boult equalled Richard Hadlee's record of five five-wicket hauls with his 5/21 performance today.
Rohit Sharma's 200th game: It was stand-in Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's 200th ODI as he became the 79th player to reach the milestone. He is third highest run-getter after 200 ODIs
After 200 ODIs:
V Kohli- 8888 runs
AB de Villiers- 8621 runs
Rohit Sharma- 7799 runs
S Ganguly- 7747 runs
Hashim Amla (174 ODIs)-7910 runs (Amla has not completed 200 ODIs)
