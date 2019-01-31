India vs New Zealand: 'Men in Blue' set embarrassing record during fourth ODI

By Online Desk

India lost the fourth ODI in Hamilton by 8 wickets to hand a consolation win to New Zealand after being undone by some superb swing bowling by the Kiwi pacemen.

Here are some records that were set during the match:

Biggest loss: This was India's biggest ever loss in terms of balls to spare with 212 balls remaining when the game ended

Hamilton- 212 (vs NZ, 2019)

Dambulla- 209 (vs SL, 2010)

Hambantota- 181 (vs SL, 2012)

Dharamsala- 176 (vs SL, 2017)

Sydney- 174 (vs Aus, 1981)

Seventh lowest score: This was India's seventh-lowest total overall and the second lowest against New Zealand.

Sharjah- 54 vs SL, 2000

Sydney- 63 vs Aus, 1981

Kanpur- 78 vs SL, 1986

Sialkot- 79 vs Pak, 1978

Dambulla- 88 vs NZ, 2010

Durban- 91 vs SA, 2006

Hamilton- 92 vs NZ, 2019

Second-lowest score at the fall of six wickets: This is India's second-lowest score in ODIs at the fall of six wickets with the lowest being 28 runs against Sri Lanka in 2017.

India's lowest ODI score at the fall of six wickets

Dharamsala- 28 vs SL, 2017

Hamilton- 35 vs NZ, 2019

Sharjah- 39 vs SL, 2000

Bulawayo- 39 vs NZ, 2005

Most consecutive wins: Rohit Sharma couldn't break Virat Kohli's record of 12 consecutive international wins as his streak of 12 wins ended with the loss.

Top-scoring number 10: Yuzvendra Chahal's top scored with 18 runs which was only the second instance when the number 10 batsman has top-scored for India in an ODI. The other was when Javagal Srinath scored 43 runs in India's total of 180 vs Pakistan in Toronto in 1998.

Best figures for NZ vs India: Trent Boult's figures of 5/21 were the second-best by a Kiwi bowler against India. The best is Shane Bond's 6/19 at Bulawayo in 2005.

Bulawayo- 6/19 S Bond, 2005

Hamilton- 5/21 T Boult, 2019

Queenstown- 5/22 A Adams, 2003

Christchurch- 5/23 R Collinge, 1976

Auckland- 5/26 J Oram, 2002

Trent Boult's five-fer: Trent Boult equalled Richard Hadlee's record of five five-wicket hauls with his 5/21 performance today.

Rohit Sharma's 200th game: It was stand-in Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's 200th ODI as he became the 79th player to reach the milestone. He is third highest run-getter after 200 ODIs

After 200 ODIs:

V Kohli- 8888 runs

AB de Villiers- 8621 runs

Rohit Sharma- 7799 runs

S Ganguly- 7747 runs

Hashim Amla (174 ODIs)-7910 runs (Amla has not completed 200 ODIs)