India vs New Zealand: India reach second lowest score after six wickets

By Online Desk

India were in trouble after losing six wickets with Kiwi paceman Trent Boult picking up four wickets. Kedar Jadhav was the last man to go as he was trapped in front of the stumps by Boult. India lost 6 wickets for 14 runs as they went from 21/0 to 35/6.

This is India's second-lowest score in ODI at the fall of six wickets with the lowest being 28 runs against Sri Lanka in 2017.

India's lowest ODI score at the fall of six wickets

Dharamsala- 28 vs SL, 2017

Hamilton- 35 vs NZ, 2019

Sharjah- 39 vs SL, 2000

Bulawayo- 39 vs NZ, 2005

India's lowest total score is 54 runs against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ | India vs New Zealand Fourth ODI Updates

Debutant Shubman Gill departed after making 9 runs as he was caught & bowled(c&b) by Boult. Colin de Grandhomme picked two wickets in the same over as Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik were out for a duck.

Earlier, Trent Boult grabbed the wickets of Indian openers as Shikhar Dhawan was out trapped LBW and Rohit Sharma was caught & bowled.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is playing his 200th ODI in the blue jersey.

India lead the five-match series 3-0.