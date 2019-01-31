Ranking milestone achieved, Pro Tour medal next target: G Sathiyan

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: G Sathiyan burst into laughter when asked if he considers himself the best paddler in the country right now. Not every day does one surpass his idol. Growing up watching Achanta Sharath Kamal to playing with him, Sathiyan has become the highest-ranked Indian table tennis player ever at 28th.

After an impressive 2018 where he won an Asian Games br­onze and also reached the Ro­und of 16 at the Austrian Open, the Chennai player did not have the best of starts to this year. In a gruelling men’s singles final at the nationals, he went down 3-4. But the latest ranking list released by the International Table Tennis Federation has made up for it. “It feels good to be the highest-ranked player in the country. But what Sharath has achieved is beyond all that and a few ranking points will not change it,” Sathiyan told this newspaper.

While top-20 is still the target, the 26-year-old has shown steady improvement over the last year. Apart from Austria, he also reached the pre-quarters at the Qatar and Australian Open. At Hong Kong and Korea Open, he made it to the Round of 32. In the process, Sathiyan got the better of many higher-ranked players like Jeong Sangeun, Marcos Freitas and Oshima Yuya among others, that played a role in him climbing up the ladder. “With the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, I had to skip many Pro Tour events. I feel I could have done better had I played more Platinum and Major series.”

A change in equipment also helped the 2017 Belgium Open winner, particularly in Austria. And he credits his coach S Ra­m­an for suggesting it. “I ch­a­­­­­n­ged my rubber to a much str­o­­­­nger one (Tenergy hard). It h­­as helped improve my stroke play and I will continue to use it.”

Apart from Germany’s Timo Boll and Brazilian Hugo Calderano, all others in the top-10 are Asians. While Sathiyan plays club-level table tennis in Germany, he feels that Indians need to target Asian countries for training purposes to learn their way of playing. After wanting to train with the cream of the cream for a long time, Sathiyan finally got that opportunity last December. “I trained with the Hong Kong national team from December 8-20. It was a great experience to play with players of their calibre at the Hong Kong Sports Institute. You have to be at a certain level for them to accept such a request too. I am also in talks with the national team of Korea for a similar stint in March or maybe May,” he said.

While there is still a long way to go for an Olympic medal, Sathiyan has already started dreaming Tokyo. But for him, a Pro Tour medal is the primary target. To do all this, he feels the need to have a personal co­ach and trainer travel with him always. While the SAI and the government help him financially for it to happen in some of the tournaments, he feels that it is better to have them by his side on a daily basis. “I have progressed a lot under Raman sir and physio Ramji Sriniva­san. While the government helps financially, a little more money is needed for that to happen,” he signed off.