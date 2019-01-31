Home Sport Cricket

South Africa beat Pakistan by seven wickets, clinch ODI series 3-2

Pakistan's below-par total came after being put in to bat by South Africa. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 70 and Imad Wasim made late runs for his 47 not out off 31 deliveries.

Published: 31st January 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

South Africa's batsman Rassie van der Dussen hits a 6 during their ODI cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Newland's Cricket Ground in Cape Town. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAPE TOWN: South Africa eased to a series-clinching victory in the fifth and final one-day international against Pakistan as captain Faf du Plessis and newcomer Rassie van der Dussen saw the home team to a seven-wicket win on Wednesday.

Van der Dussen continued his impressive start to international cricket with 50 not out, his third half-century in his first four innings in ODIs. He clubbed a six to go to his 50 and win the game at Newlands as South Africa ended on 241-3, overhauling Pakistan's 240-8 with 10 overs to spare.

Du Plessis also finished 50 not out. Their unbroken 95-run partnership saw South Africa home but opener Quinton de Kock set it up with his rapid 83 from 58 balls at the top of the order.

Pakistan's below-par total came after being put in to bat by South Africa. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 70 and Imad Wasim made late runs for his 47 not out off 31 deliveries.

It wasn't enough to stop South Africa winning a seesaw series. South Africa was 1-0 down, then 2-1 up before Pakistan leveled and sent it to a decider in Cape Town.

South Africa also won the test series.

South Africa Pakistan

