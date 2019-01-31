Home Sport Cricket

South Africa's Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen achieve interesting feat in victory against Pakistan

Van der Dussen continued his impressive start to international cricket with 50 not out, his third half-century in his first four innings in ODIs.

Published: 31st January 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis bats against Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter/@CricketSouthAfrica)

By Online Desk

Two players finishing off the innings on the same individual score is a rare feat in itself. When South African skipper Faf du Plessis and newcomer Rassie van der Dussen finished the match against Pakistan with their individual score of 50 runs, it was the first time in the history of ODI cricket that two batsmen were unbeaten on 50 runs.

South Africa eased to a series-clinching victory in the fifth and final one-day international against Pakistan as du Plessis and van der Dussen saw the home team to a seven-wicket win.

Van der Dussen continued his impressive start to international cricket with 50 not out, his third half-century in his first four innings in ODIs.

He clubbed a six to go to his 50 and win the game at Newlands as South Africa ended on 241-3, overhauling Pakistan's 240-8 with 10 overs to spare.

Du Plessis also finished 50 not out. Their unbroken 95-run partnership saw South Africa home but opener Quinton de Kock set it up with his rapid 83 from 58 balls at the top of the order.

Pakistan's below-par total came after being put in to bat by South Africa. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 70 and Imad Wasim made late runs for his 47 not out off 31 deliveries. It wasn't enough to stop South Africa winning a seesaw series.

South Africa was 1-0 down, then 2-1 up before Pakistan levelled and sent it to a decider in Cape Town. South Africa also won the Test series.

(With inputs from AP)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan vs South Africa South Africa vs Pakistan Rassie van der Dussen Faf du Plessis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp