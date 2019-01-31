South Africa's Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen achieve interesting feat in victory against Pakistan

By Online Desk

Two players finishing off the innings on the same individual score is a rare feat in itself. When South African skipper Faf du Plessis and newcomer Rassie van der Dussen finished the match against Pakistan with their individual score of 50 runs, it was the first time in the history of ODI cricket that two batsmen were unbeaten on 50 runs.

South Africa eased to a series-clinching victory in the fifth and final one-day international against Pakistan as du Plessis and van der Dussen saw the home team to a seven-wicket win.

Van der Dussen continued his impressive start to international cricket with 50 not out, his third half-century in his first four innings in ODIs.

He clubbed a six to go to his 50 and win the game at Newlands as South Africa ended on 241-3, overhauling Pakistan's 240-8 with 10 overs to spare.

Du Plessis also finished 50 not out. Their unbroken 95-run partnership saw South Africa home but opener Quinton de Kock set it up with his rapid 83 from 58 balls at the top of the order.

Pakistan's below-par total came after being put in to bat by South Africa. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 70 and Imad Wasim made late runs for his 47 not out off 31 deliveries. It wasn't enough to stop South Africa winning a seesaw series.

South Africa was 1-0 down, then 2-1 up before Pakistan levelled and sent it to a decider in Cape Town. South Africa also won the Test series.

(With inputs from AP)