Great to see cricket today is not restricted to just a stadium: CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

Ace cricketer Dwayne Bravo was in Chennai to launch V20 cricket, a virtual reality cricket game by VirtiLens at the mall.

Published: 01st July 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cricket fans of different ages thronged the food court at Express Avenue mall on Sunday to catch a glimpse of ace cricketer Dwayne Bravo. The batsman was in the city to launch V20 cricket, a virtual reality cricket game by VirtiLens at the mall.

“There are no two ways about the fact that Chennai is my second home and Express Avenue is my favourite hangout place in the city. It is always endearing to meet my fans and interact with them. It is great to see that cricket today is not restricted to just a stadium but can be played in virtual reality as well,” said Bravo. He also grooved to his song Champion along with his fans. 

V20 cricket has adjustable gameplay and changeable in-stadium art for branding. It also makes for an intensely entertaining and customised experience for the players. “Through V20, cricket-lovers can experience hands-on action in their favourite sport,” says Rohit Roy, business development executive, VitriLensMunish Khanna, chief revenue officer, Express Avenue, said, “Express Avenue has always been a customer-centric mall.

With the World Cup being the talk of the town, we wanted to make the most of the cricket sentiment and also have some exciting contests for fans like ‘Hit a Six’ and ‘Shop at EA’. The winner will get a chance to meet Bravo.” 

At the launch, the players got 12 balls with two overs. Whoever hit the maximum were declared winners. There were six winners aged nine to 12 years. They were given an autographed T-shirts signed by Bravo. A few social media winners also got a chance to take a selfie with the cricketer. 

