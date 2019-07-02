Home Sport Cricket

Hemalatha hits century

D Hemalatha’s 147 helped Yellow Challengers thrash Red Rangers by 240 runs in  the first round of the TNCA women’s league for the Freyer’s trophy.

By Express News Service

Brief scores: Yellow Challengers 316/6 in 50 ovs (D Hemalatha 147) bt Red Rangers 76 in 26.4 ovs (KB Vamsi 4/18). White Warriors 207 in 44.5 ovs (R Sowmiya 35) bt Blue Avengers 162 in 49.2 ovs (M Bharathi 3/27). Green Invaders 255/4 in 50 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 86) lost to Silver Strikers  256/3 in 47.4 ovs (A Choudhary 119).

City III win thriller
Mohammed Adnan Khan’s 108 ensured a one-run win for City III over City I in the TNCA round robin U-19 limited overs tournament.
Brief scores: City III 277 in 47.5 ovs (Mohammed Adnan Khan 108, John Tarun George 51, SS Pratham 3/52) bt City I 276 in 49.3 ovs (M Mithul Raj 59, S Pavan  79). City II 234/9 in 50 ovs (IS Akash 91, B Ram Narayanan 3/53) bt City IV 157 in 46.2 ovs (C Saffin 86, Govind Sharma 3/29).

Sathvik cracks ton
An unbeaten 107 by Sathvik Athmanaban helped Syndicate Bank RC beat Springs Field CC by 68 runs in a Kancheepuram DCA Second Division match.
Brief scores: Second Division: Syndicate Bank RC 220/6 in 30 ovs (Sathvik Athmanaban 107 n.o, Vishal Karthikeyan 3/47) bt Springs Field CC 152/8 in 30 ovs (Mukund 48). Asiatic Cricket Academy 152 in 29.5 ovs (P Babu 49, Sai Akash 5/35) bt Bharath CC 141 in 29.2 ovs (Velmurugan 58, Ambrish Rangan 4/24).

Rahman shines
Aashiq Kaleel Rahman’s 82 came in handy for Districts I to post 158 in 85 overs against Districts II on the first day of the TNCA round robin under-19 tournament.
Brief scores: At Magna College: Districts I 158 in 85 ovs (Aashiq Kaleel Rahman 82, P Nirmal Kumar 3/33) vs Districts II 30/0 in 6 ovs.

Prasanna sparkles
Riding on BM Prasanna’s unbeaten 101, Districts I posted 303/9 against Districts II on the first day of the TNCA round robin U-14 tournament in Salem.
Brief scores: Districts I 303/9 in 90 ovs (BM Prasanna 101 n.o,  B Sachin 53, B Siddharth Kumar 57) vs  Districts II 10/1 in 5.1 ovs.

