Pujara century puts MRC ‘A’ in control against Vijay CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cheteshwar Pujara’s century (189; 255b, 21x4) enabled MRC ‘A’ to post 377 for 8 in 96 overs against Vijay CC on the first day of the TNCA Senior Division league, at VB Nest grounds. Pujara and Chaturved were involved in a 186-run partnership for the fourth wicket in 53 overs.

Pujara, who is playing his first match this season, narrowly missed an opportunity to score a double hundred. His end came due to a sudden lapse of concentration when he went for a shuffle, missed the line to be trapped right in front by J Kousik. At Chemplast, Nilesh Subramanian’s 99 and Jalaj Saxena’s half century helped Jolly Rovers post 335.

Brief scores: At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 335 in 82.5 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 99, Jalaj Saxena 52, Jabez Moses 4/101) vs MCC 38/3 in 11 ovs. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: India Pistons 356 in 97 ovs (Himanshu Rana 68, Aditya Barooah 73, D Anchit 54, GV Vignesh 54, Sunny Gupta 3/95) vs Globe Trotters 7 for no loss in 3 ovs. At SSN: Grand Slam 319 in 94.2 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 134, Nidhish S Rajagopal 47, Bhargav Merai 43, R Silambarasan 3/72, S. Mohan Prasath 3/75) vs Young Stars 0 for no loss in 1 over. At TI-Murugappa: AG’s Office 387/8 in 100 ovs (Adhithya Raghuraman 57, Unmukt Chand 89, M Vijai Bharath Ram 52, Himanshu Chawla 59, Saurabh Kumar 4/103) vs Alwarpet CC. At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ 377/8 in 96 ovs (Cheteshwar Pujara 189, NS Chaturved 92) vs Vijay CC. At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Swaraj 119 in 34.3 ovs (Mandeep Singh 42, Shoaib Mohammed. Khan 5/46, M. Prabhu 4/39) vs Nelson 180 in 62.4 ovs (Varun Sood 47, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 7/58).

Yellow Challengers win

Propelled by D Hemalatha’s ton (173; 146, 18X4, 3X6) Yellow Challengers defeated Blue Avengers by 69 runs in the TNCA women’s limited overs tournament for Freyer Trophy on Tuesday.Brief scores: White Warriors 285/5 in 50 ovs (SB Keerthana 116, S Pavithra 71) bt Green Invaders 133 in 30.5 ovs. Yellow Challengers 303 in 49 ovs (D Hemalatha 173, R Aaisha Bee 61, S Nevedha 3/49) bt Blue Avengers 234/9 in 50 ovs (J Maanasasri 76, KB Vamsi 3/25, Ashwathi Shankar 3/36). Silver Strikers 375/4 in 50 ovs (Aafreen Ahamed Sait 75, Arshi Choudhary 99, L Nethra 108 n.o, D Dhanalakshmi 31) bt Red Rangers 151/8 in 50 ovs (S Aruna Devi 53, Priyanshi Pande 3/18).

Shrenik shines

S Shrenik’s century (100) helped Districts II bag a lead of 15 runs over Districts I in the drawn match of the TNCA round robin Under-14 tournament. Districts II won on first innings lead.

Brief scores: Districts I 303/9 in 90 ovs drew with Districts II 318/5 in 90 ovs (S Shrenik 100, P Khush Bardia 98, Hari K Pandya 36).

INMRC Round 2 from Friday

The second round of the MM­SC-FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Champions­hips will be held at the Madras Motor Racing Track from Friday to Sunday.