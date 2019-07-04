Home Sport Cricket

India's trainer Shankar Basu may not go for Windies tour, Sohum Desai named replacement

National Cricket Academy trainer and Basu's protege Sohum Desai is likely to be the Indian team's trainer for the West Indies tour, starting August 3.

Published: 04th July 2019 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bumrah, Indian Cricket team

Bumrah with Team India teammates | AP

By PTI

LEEDS: Indian team's strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu is unlikely to travel with the team after the World Cup even though the BCCI has given an extension to all support staff for 45 days.

National Cricket Academy trainer and Basu's protege Sohum Desai is likely to be the Indian team's trainer for the West Indies tour, starting August 3.

"Basu is unlikely to accompany the team for the tour to the Caribbean. NCA trainer Sohum, who has already worked with India A team, will be strength and conditioning coach in the West Indies," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The 50-year-old Basu, who owns a chain of fitness centres, wants to focus on his business as touring with Indian team means he's on road for close to eight months, which includes home series.

However, the top Indian cricketers, including skipper Virat Kohli, would certainly want him to remain attached in some capacity, considering the tremendous progress made by the team on fitness front.

After the tour of the West Indies, the BCCI will invite fresh applications for all the support staff positions where the incumbent could also apply.

ALSO READ | My biggest achievement is a fit Mohammed Shami: Trainer Shankar Basu

It is still not clear whether Basu would like to re-apply or the BCCI will hire him on a consultant basis.

"Most of the players in this team follow individual training modules prepared by Basu. Since Sohum, who is associated with the NCA, follows the same schedule, it will be easier to help the players out," a source said.

Money could be one of the factors which could come in the way of retaining Basu's services.

As an owner of a chain of fitness centre, Basu earns more through his business than by being with the team and it may not be financially viable for the BCCI to match his income, engaging him for more than 200 days a year.

"He has expressed his wish to concentrate on his business but the players also want him. We need to check what can be worked out. It will be done after the World Cup," the senior official said.

Physio Patrick Farhart's tenure also ends with World Cup and he is expected to go to the Caribbean.

However, Indian team might have a new physio during the home series against Bangladesh and South Africa later this year.

It is expected that it will be a foreign physio as per players' demand in case Farhart rules him out of contention for re-appointment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shankar Basu Sohum Desai Team India India trainer
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp