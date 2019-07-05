Home Sport Cricket

CoA to mull VVS Laxman case on Saturday

The order has already been communicated to Laxman, BCCI and complainant Sanjeev Gupta.

Published: 05th July 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman (File | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the deadline to comply with ethics officer’s order on the conflict of interest case against VVS Laxman expiring on Thursday, CoA has decided to meet on Saturday. Sources confirmed that CoA has already mailed Laxman, apprising him of the verdict pronounced by retired Justice DK Jain on June 20. In his order, Jain directed BCCI to ensure that Laxman does not continue to hold more than one post as enumerated in rule 38 (4) of the constitution, within two weeks of receipt of the order.

The order has already been communicated to Laxman, BCCI and complainant Sanjeev Gupta. “An e-mail had already been sent to him. We’ll discuss the issue further when we meet on Saturday,” a BCCI official told this newspaper. CoA met on June 29 to discuss the issue. It also met amicus curiae PS Narasimha, seeking his help on the matter as the members consider rule 38 (4) restrictive.

Laxman, a member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), has been serving as mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and commentating on various platforms. Other issues that may be discussed at the meeting include election schedule, which was issued by CoA on May 21. State associations were required to appoint their respective electoral officers by July 1. However, the deadline was later extended.

