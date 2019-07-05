Home Sport Cricket

Teams tick boxes in TNPL draft

Mohammed Ashik N and RS Jaganath Srinivas were the other players that Kovai Kings bought.

Published: 05th July 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 09:34 AM

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: ALL-ROUNDER Malolan Rangarajan was picked by Kovai Kings in the player draft of the Tamil Nadu Premier League held here on Thursday.

Mohammed Ashik N and RS Jaganath Srinivas were the other players that Kovai Kings bought. “Malolan is an experienced player. He is a quality spinner and can bat well towards the end of the innings. Jaganath Srinivas is also a compact player. Mohammed Ashik is a talented wicket-keeper. We are pleased with our picks today,’’ said Kovai coach R Prasanna. Kovai team’s camp will begin next week. “We have a balanced side. Abhinav  Mukund will lead the side. J Suresh Babu is a talented all-rounder. We have some exciting youngsters like Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Shahrukh Khan. Our bowling too looks good with T Natarajan around. We are hopeful of putting up a good show.’

Chepauk Super Gillies coach Hemang Badani too was plea­s­ed with the new additions of players in his squad. “We la­­g­ged behind in the bowling department last season and hence we bought three seamers which will add good strength to our side,” said Hemang Badani. Overall, 42 players were picked from a pool of 878 players. After the Supreme Court turned down TNCA’s plea on Thursdy, this edition will also not feature any outstation players.

Players picked in draft: Tuti Patriots: (9): Tamil Kumaran, M Kamalesh, M Sathya Raj, B Senthil Nathan, SP Nathan, Akash Sivan, R Karthikeyan, Rahul Raj, Wilkinson Victor. Chepauk Super Gillies: (5): G Periyaswamy, D Rahul, R Thavith Kumar, Y Jeba Selvin, V Santhanasekar. Lyca Kovai Kings: (3): Malolan Rangarajan, Mohammed Ashik N, RS Jaganath Srinivas Siechem Madurai Panthers: (7): Akash Sumra, Mithun R, SV Muruganantham, Sudhan  Sanjeevi Kandepan, N Selva Kumaran, Sarath Raj A, Veeramani T. Ruby Trichy Warriors: (7): Aditya Ganesh, R Sathyanarayan, Aditya Barooah, K Mukunth, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Rathnam AVR, Rooban Raj M. Kanchi Veerans: (4): NS Harish, R Suthesh, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, P Sugendhran. Dindigul Dragons: (5): Karthik Saran M, Yazh Arun Mozhi, S Sujay, B Praanesh, M Anbu. Karaikudi Kalai: (5): A Karippuswamy, Sunil Sam, RD Ashwin Kumar,  Abhinav Vishnu, Ashwin Balaji.

