Kiran shines with bat for Districts II

CHENNAI: Kiran Karthikeyan’s 84 not out enabled Districts II to post 254/7 in 90 overs against Districts I in the drawn match of the TNCA round robin U-14 meet. Brief scores: Districts I 292/8 in 90 ovs drew with Districts II 254/7 in 90 ovs (S Sanjay Aravind 55, Kiran Karthikeyan 84 n.o).

Dhanush scalps six

R Dhanush’s 6 for 24 helped Districts II restrict District I to 209 on the first day of the TNCA round robin U-16 tournament.

Brief scores: Districts I 209 in 78 ovs (S Harjith 76, R Dhanush 6/24) vs Districts II 31 for no loss in 16 ovs.MOP Vaishnav bag awardMOP Vaishnav College won the Dr Sivanthi Adithyan Rolling Trophy for the 17th consecutive year at the Department of Physical Education, University of Madras, annual awards function.

The college was also awarded the P Haridas rolling trophy for the 14th consecutive year. Dr Sivanthi Adithyan Rolling Trophy is awarded for having the maximum number of representation in the all-India inter-university tournament. The P Haridas rolling trophy is given to those colleges that have the maximum number of winners in the Madras University inter-zone matches.