Home Sport Cricket

Post injury, Vijay Shankar gearing up for test in West Indies

The Chennai lad is currently back home and is expected to report to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in 10 days for further tests. 

Published: 06th July 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Shankar during training. (Photo EPS)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vijay Shankar has been ruled out for three weeks due to an acute hairline fracture on his left toe. The India all-rounder is expected to be fit for selection for the tour of the Caribbean in August. The Chennai lad is currently back home and is expected to report to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in 10 days for further tests. 

Chosen to play the role of No 4 for India in the World Cup, Vijay first suffered a freak injury at the nets after team’s match against Pakistan, when Jasprit Burmah’s yorker landed on his left toe, forcing him to leave practice immediately. Though he seemed doubtful for the next match against Afghanistan,  he subsequently took the field after regaining full fitness.

READ | Vijay Shankar’s World Cup inclusion surprised some Indian team members

However, during the match against West Indies on June 27, Vijay seemed to have aggravated the injury while fielding. While, he continued to remain on the field, he was later attended by the team’s physio Patrick Farhart and tests conducted on June 27 evening and a day later, confirmed a hairline fracture, caused because of aggravation. 

There were quite a few eyebrows raised with regards to how the injury surfaced all of a sudden. Former India spinner Murali Kartik was among those who raised suspicion when Vijay was seen carrying drinks onto the field. But, he is understood to have been given clearance to enter the field during drinks break. 

To cheer for India at Lord’sWith India’s chances of making it to the final at Lord’s on July 14 looking a definite possibility, Vijay will be present at the venue in case the team qualifies. It is understood that in such a scenario, BCCI has also asked Shikhar Dhawan — who too was ruled out after the match against Australia — to  travel to London. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Shankar Vijay Shankar injury India vs West Indies Indian cricket team
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp