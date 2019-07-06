Post injury, Vijay Shankar gearing up for test in West Indies

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vijay Shankar has been ruled out for three weeks due to an acute hairline fracture on his left toe. The India all-rounder is expected to be fit for selection for the tour of the Caribbean in August. The Chennai lad is currently back home and is expected to report to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in 10 days for further tests.

Chosen to play the role of No 4 for India in the World Cup, Vijay first suffered a freak injury at the nets after team’s match against Pakistan, when Jasprit Burmah’s yorker landed on his left toe, forcing him to leave practice immediately. Though he seemed doubtful for the next match against Afghanistan, he subsequently took the field after regaining full fitness.

READ | Vijay Shankar’s World Cup inclusion surprised some Indian team members

However, during the match against West Indies on June 27, Vijay seemed to have aggravated the injury while fielding. While, he continued to remain on the field, he was later attended by the team’s physio Patrick Farhart and tests conducted on June 27 evening and a day later, confirmed a hairline fracture, caused because of aggravation.

There were quite a few eyebrows raised with regards to how the injury surfaced all of a sudden. Former India spinner Murali Kartik was among those who raised suspicion when Vijay was seen carrying drinks onto the field. But, he is understood to have been given clearance to enter the field during drinks break.

To cheer for India at Lord’sWith India’s chances of making it to the final at Lord’s on July 14 looking a definite possibility, Vijay will be present at the venue in case the team qualifies. It is understood that in such a scenario, BCCI has also asked Shikhar Dhawan — who too was ruled out after the match against Australia — to travel to London.