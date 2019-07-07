Home Sport Cricket

TNCA Senior Division league: Centurions Pujara and Srinivasan steal show

S Karthic Kumar’s 71 helped Districts II bag a lead of 17 runs over Districts I in the TNCA  round robin under-16 tournament.

Published: 07th July 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara (177) and R Srinivasan (118) enabled MRC A to post 381 for 6 in 84 overs against Grand Slam on the opening day of the TNCA Senior Division league at VB Nest grounds. Pujara and Srinivasan added 271 runs in 63.4 overs for the third wicket.

Brief scores: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: AG’s Office 255 in 75.3 ovs (Himanshu Chawla 94, V Athisayaraj Davidson 5/76, Sunil Sam 3/85) vs Globe Trotters  81/2 in 22 ovs. At IIT-Chemplast: Alwarpet 350 in 98.5 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 77, R Kavin 102, Manprit Juneja 52,  A Venkataraman  41, R Sai Kishore 5/104) vs  Vijay CC. At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’  381/6 in 84 ovs (Cheteshwar Pujara 177, R Srinivasan 118, M Raja 3/33) vs Grand Slam.

At CPT-IP: Young Stars 343 in 97 ovs (K Chandela 141, A Ganesh 107, M Suresh Babu 4/93) vs India Pistons six for no loss in 1 over. At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Jolly Rovers 400 in 99.5 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 113, B Anirudh Sitaram 120, M Prabhu 5/112, W Antony Dhas 3/66) vs Nelson. At SRMC: MCC  347 in 95.3 ovs (KH Gopinath 94, S Suresh Kumar 133, R Vivek 3/43) vs Swaraj 0 for no loss in 2 ovs.

Karthic stars for Districts II
S Karthic Kumar’s 71 helped Districts II bag a lead of 17 runs over Districts I in the TNCA  round robin under-16 tournament. Districts II won on first innings lead.
Brief scores: Districts I 209 in 78 ovs drew with Districts II 226/2 in 90 ovs (S Karthic Kumar 71, R Surya 50, SJ Arun Kumar 53).

Five-wicket haul for Ravi
Riding on M Ravi’s 5 for 24, Prahalad CC defeated Seshadri Memorial CC by 58 runs in a First Division match of the Kancheepuram DCA league.Brief scores: Prahalad CC 159/9 in 30 ovs (M Ravi 40) bt Seshadri Memorial CC 101 in 25.4 ovs (M Ravi 5/24).

Big victory for Reddy CA
Reddy CA overcame Everwin CA by 168 runs in the Harrington CA U-12 round robin league tournament.
Brief scores: Harrington CA  290/6 in 30 ovs (K Venesh Varshan 102 n.o) bt Ahobila Math CA 138/9 in 30 ovs (K Venesh Varshan 4/21). Reddy CA 257/7 in 30 ovs (M Bharath 126, Sayed 3/22) bt Everwin CA 89 all out in 26.1 ovs  (SH Ravanth 3/22,  Vishad 3/12).

Kavya books semis spot
B Kavya Shree of Jawahar beat Maria Ancy of AKG 11-6, 11-7, 12-10 in the junior girls’ quarterfinals of the Sonplas 4th Tamil Nadu state ranking table tennis tournament.Results: Girls: Junior: (quarters): M Nithya Shree (Ch Ach) bt AS Vikashini (SDAT Mdu) 11-8, 11-6, 11-9; S Sharmitha (SIVET) bt Shreya Shivakumar (Ch Ach) 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9; S Hrithika (LTTA) bt M Yazhini (Jawahar) 11-7, 11-8, 11-8; B Kavya Shree (Jawahar) bt Maria Ancy (AKG) 11-6, 11-7, 12-10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp