TNCA Senior Division league: Centurions Pujara and Srinivasan steal show

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara (177) and R Srinivasan (118) enabled MRC A to post 381 for 6 in 84 overs against Grand Slam on the opening day of the TNCA Senior Division league at VB Nest grounds. Pujara and Srinivasan added 271 runs in 63.4 overs for the third wicket.

Brief scores: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: AG’s Office 255 in 75.3 ovs (Himanshu Chawla 94, V Athisayaraj Davidson 5/76, Sunil Sam 3/85) vs Globe Trotters 81/2 in 22 ovs. At IIT-Chemplast: Alwarpet 350 in 98.5 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 77, R Kavin 102, Manprit Juneja 52, A Venkataraman 41, R Sai Kishore 5/104) vs Vijay CC. At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ 381/6 in 84 ovs (Cheteshwar Pujara 177, R Srinivasan 118, M Raja 3/33) vs Grand Slam.

At CPT-IP: Young Stars 343 in 97 ovs (K Chandela 141, A Ganesh 107, M Suresh Babu 4/93) vs India Pistons six for no loss in 1 over. At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Jolly Rovers 400 in 99.5 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 113, B Anirudh Sitaram 120, M Prabhu 5/112, W Antony Dhas 3/66) vs Nelson. At SRMC: MCC 347 in 95.3 ovs (KH Gopinath 94, S Suresh Kumar 133, R Vivek 3/43) vs Swaraj 0 for no loss in 2 ovs.

Karthic stars for Districts II

S Karthic Kumar’s 71 helped Districts II bag a lead of 17 runs over Districts I in the TNCA round robin under-16 tournament. Districts II won on first innings lead.

Brief scores: Districts I 209 in 78 ovs drew with Districts II 226/2 in 90 ovs (S Karthic Kumar 71, R Surya 50, SJ Arun Kumar 53).

Five-wicket haul for Ravi

Riding on M Ravi’s 5 for 24, Prahalad CC defeated Seshadri Memorial CC by 58 runs in a First Division match of the Kancheepuram DCA league.Brief scores: Prahalad CC 159/9 in 30 ovs (M Ravi 40) bt Seshadri Memorial CC 101 in 25.4 ovs (M Ravi 5/24).

Big victory for Reddy CA

Reddy CA overcame Everwin CA by 168 runs in the Harrington CA U-12 round robin league tournament.

Brief scores: Harrington CA 290/6 in 30 ovs (K Venesh Varshan 102 n.o) bt Ahobila Math CA 138/9 in 30 ovs (K Venesh Varshan 4/21). Reddy CA 257/7 in 30 ovs (M Bharath 126, Sayed 3/22) bt Everwin CA 89 all out in 26.1 ovs (SH Ravanth 3/22, Vishad 3/12).

Kavya books semis spot

B Kavya Shree of Jawahar beat Maria Ancy of AKG 11-6, 11-7, 12-10 in the junior girls’ quarterfinals of the Sonplas 4th Tamil Nadu state ranking table tennis tournament.Results: Girls: Junior: (quarters): M Nithya Shree (Ch Ach) bt AS Vikashini (SDAT Mdu) 11-8, 11-6, 11-9; S Sharmitha (SIVET) bt Shreya Shivakumar (Ch Ach) 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9; S Hrithika (LTTA) bt M Yazhini (Jawahar) 11-7, 11-8, 11-8; B Kavya Shree (Jawahar) bt Maria Ancy (AKG) 11-6, 11-7, 12-10.