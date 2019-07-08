Home Sport Cricket

Ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup semis, WWE star John Cena's Instagram post on Virat Kohli shocks fans

With both John Cena and Virat Kohli having no mutual connection with each other, the fans were puzzled by Cena's Instagram post.

WWE star John Cena and Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | WWE, AFP)

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star and Hollywood actor John Cena on Wednesday created a storm on social media when he posted Indian skipper Virat Kohli's picture on his official Instagram.

The 16-time World Champion Cena took his fans by surprise with this post as cricket is still a not so popular sport in the United States. With both Cena and Kohli having no mutual connection with each other, the fans were puzzled by Cena's Instagram post. 

In the picture shared by Cena, one can see Kohli walking towards a cricketer to shake his hand with. Since the photo was clicked at a time when the other person was not in the frame, it gave an impression that the Dr. of Thuganomics himself was at the end of the handshake.

One who follows WWE closely might be aware of Cena's popular slogan 'You Can’t See Me', which indirectly indicates that he was the person in the 'invisible' handshake photo. 

This is not the first time that Cena had come up with a post involving ODI's number one batsman. In 2016, Cena had shared a photo of Kohli in the Indian jersey with the word 'bleed blue' visible in the background.

Meanwhile, India is all set to take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday. The 'Men In Blue' will be high on confidence having topped the points table in the group stages.

In their final league game against Sri Lanka, the Virat Kohli-led side chased down their target of 265 in 43.3 overs to end the league stage with seven wins, one defeat and one washout.     

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma who smashed 103 off 94 deliveries in the match also became the first player to hit five centuries in a single World Cup. On the other hand, New Zealand comes into the semis having lost their last three encounters in the group stages. 

With the group stage match between India and New Zealand washed out without a ball being bowled, it will be interesting to see which team will triumph in the semis and move onto the final. 

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Mitchell Samtner, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.

Match starts at 3 pm.

