V Maaruthi Raghav and B Meerai help Grand Slam bag five points in TNCA Senior Division league match

Nidish Rajagopal made a valuable 92 as Grand Slam declared at 406/5.

Published: 08th July 2019 09:16 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on centuries by V Maaruthi Raghav (124 not out) and Bhargav Meerai (120), Grand Slam took a lead of four runs over MRCA in the drawn TNCA Senior Division league match at VB Nest grounds. Nidish Rajagopal made a valuable 92 as Grand Slam declared at 406/5.

Rajagopal and Meerai added 132 runs in 165 balls for the third wicket. Later, Meerai and Raghav raised 159 runs for the fourth wicket. This is the second time that Cheteshwar Pujara’s century has gone in vain for MRCA.

Brief scores: At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: AG’s Office 255 drew with Globe Trotters 333/7 decl in 71.5 ovs (C Hari Nishaanth 74, Maan Bafna 50 n.o, Anukul Roy 86; Aswath S 4/89). Points: Trotters 5; AG’s 1. At IIT-Chemplast: Alwarpet 350 drew with Vijay CC 351/6 in 84.3 ovs (L Suryap Prakash 41, KB Arun Karthick 46, N Jagadeesan 63, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 75, J Kousik 53). Points: Vijay 5; Alwarpet  1. At VB Nest: MRC A 402/8 decl in 86.4 ovs (Cheteshwar Pujara 177, R Srinivasan 118; M Raja 5/41) drew with Grand Slam 406/5 in 92.5 ovs (V Maaruthi Raghav 124 n.o, Bhargav Hemanth  Kumar Meerai 120, Nidish Rajagopal 92). Points: Grand Slam 5; MRC A 1. At CPT- IP: Young Stars 343 drew with India Pistons 323 in 94.5 ovs (GV Vignesh 132 n.o, D Anchit  59; Mohan Prasath 3/82, Wilkins Victor 3/63). Points: Young Stars 5; IP 1. At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Jolly Rovers 400 drew with Nelson 398/8 in 100 ovs (Robin Singh Bist 138, Swapnil K Singh 52, Praveen Kumar 46; Jalaj Saxena 3/108). Points: Rovers 5; Nelson 1. At SRMC: MCC 347 drew with Swaraj 348/7 in 98.3 ovs (A Aarif 106, S Aravind 62, S Akash Sivan 41, Arpit Vasavada 68 n.o; Syed Mohammed 3/73). Points: Swaraj 5; MCC 1.

Selena bags crown

S Selena Deepthi of Jawahar earned a hard-fought 11-9, 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9 over Amrutha Pushpak of RBI in the women’s final of the Sonplas 4th Tamil Nadu state ranking table tennis tournament.
Results: Men: D Ananth (MVM) bt S Nikhil (CTTF) (Nikhil conceded the match to due to injury). Boys: Mini Cadet: Visruth Rama Krishnan (MST) bt Akash Rajavelu (MST) 11-6, 11-9, 11-8. Cadet Boys: PB Abinandh (Ch Ach) bt V Tejas Ram (SPTTC) 11-5, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9. Sub-junior: Navneeth Kutty (SCHRAM) bt S Tharun (MCC) 11-13, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. Junior: D Vishwa (KTTC) bt G Varun (SBOA) 11-7, 12-10, 11-9, 7-11, 7-11, 11-2.

Youth: D Vishwa (KTTC) bt R Santhosh Kumar (Jawahar) 11-5, 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 12-10.

Women: S Selena Deepthi (Jawahar) Amrutha Pushpak (RBI) 11-9, 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9.  
Girls: Mini Cadet: Bhuvanitha (MDU) bt M Ananya (Ch Ach) 9-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-9. Cadet: N Sharwani (LTTA) bt M Hanshini (MST) 8-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9.

Sub-junior: B Kavya Sree (Jawahar) bt N Sharwani (LTTA) 11-8, 11-13, 11-3, 11-7, 12-10.

Junior: Kavya Sree (Jawahar) bt Nihya Shree (Ch Ach) 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9.

Youth: S Selena Deepthi (Jawahar) bt VS Kokila (RTTA) 12-10, 11-7, 11-8, 14-12.

