Home Sport Cricket

Thirush Kamini shines with double century against Rangers

B Manikandan’s 5/37 helped Jaya Education Group RC to overcome DRBCCC Hindu College by 24 runs in a Fourth Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.

Published: 09th July 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MD THIRUSH KAMINI’S unbeaten 243 enabled Green Invaders to crush Red Rangers by 256 runs in the TNCA women’s league for Freyer Trophy.

Brief scores: Yellow Challengers 120 in 37 ovs (SB Keerthana 4/20) lost to White Warriors 121/3 in 31.2 ovs (SB Keerthana 56). Green Invaders 391/2 in 50 ovs (MD Thirush Kamini 243 n.o, M Revathi 65 n.o) bt Red Rangers 135 in 37.3 ovs (M Anurakini 3/29, R Abarna 3/15). Silver Strikers 233 in 49 ovs (Aafreen Ahamed Sait 39, L Nethra 90; KN Ramyashri 4/38) bt Blue Avengers 165 in 49.3 ovs (KN Ramyashri 56 n.o; L Nethra 4/22).

Manikandan scalps five
B Manikandan’s 5/37 helped Jaya Education Group RC to overcome DRBCCC Hindu College by 24 runs in a Fourth Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.

Captain CC post victory
P Mathivanan’s 3/24 helped Captain CC get the better of Sk XI by nine wickets in the First Division match of the Villupuram DCA league.

Brief scores: Sk XI 90 in 19.2 ovs (P Mathivanan 3/24) lost to Captain CC 92/1 in 8.5 ovs.
Inter-school cricket tourney
The second edition of the Swellect Serenity Cup inter-school U-19 cricket tournament will be held from July 15 to August 8. The 16 teams  —  14 from Chennai and one each from Coimbatore and Madurai — have been divided into four groups. It will be played under 50-over basis.

Nithis enters second round
Qualifer Nithis Baalaji of Tamil Nadu defeated Anirudh Kumar 6-3, 6-1 in the boys’ first round of the MGC National Series U-18 tennis tournament.
1st round: (Q) Nithis Baalaji (TN) bt Anirudh Kumar (TN) 6-3, 6-1; Krishan Hooda (CH) bt Tanik Gupta (MP) 6-4, 6-2; Gautham Kamal S (TN) bt Asmit A Khandelwal (MP) 6-2, 6-0; Dhananjay Athreya (TN) bt Suvrat Mall (DL) 6-4, 6-3; Rishi Paventhan (TN) bt Pratush  Mohanty (OD) 6-3, 7-6 (4); Hritesh Balmiki (UP) bt Pragathesh Shivashankar (TN) 2-6, 6-1, 6 -1; Karan Singh HR bt Billu Siva Koushik (TS) 6-3, 6-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp