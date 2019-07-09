Thirush Kamini shines with double century against Rangers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MD THIRUSH KAMINI’S unbeaten 243 enabled Green Invaders to crush Red Rangers by 256 runs in the TNCA women’s league for Freyer Trophy.

Brief scores: Yellow Challengers 120 in 37 ovs (SB Keerthana 4/20) lost to White Warriors 121/3 in 31.2 ovs (SB Keerthana 56). Green Invaders 391/2 in 50 ovs (MD Thirush Kamini 243 n.o, M Revathi 65 n.o) bt Red Rangers 135 in 37.3 ovs (M Anurakini 3/29, R Abarna 3/15). Silver Strikers 233 in 49 ovs (Aafreen Ahamed Sait 39, L Nethra 90; KN Ramyashri 4/38) bt Blue Avengers 165 in 49.3 ovs (KN Ramyashri 56 n.o; L Nethra 4/22).

Manikandan scalps five

B Manikandan’s 5/37 helped Jaya Education Group RC to overcome DRBCCC Hindu College by 24 runs in a Fourth Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.

Captain CC post victory

P Mathivanan’s 3/24 helped Captain CC get the better of Sk XI by nine wickets in the First Division match of the Villupuram DCA league.

Brief scores: Sk XI 90 in 19.2 ovs (P Mathivanan 3/24) lost to Captain CC 92/1 in 8.5 ovs.

Inter-school cricket tourney

The second edition of the Swellect Serenity Cup inter-school U-19 cricket tournament will be held from July 15 to August 8. The 16 teams — 14 from Chennai and one each from Coimbatore and Madurai — have been divided into four groups. It will be played under 50-over basis.

Nithis enters second round

Qualifer Nithis Baalaji of Tamil Nadu defeated Anirudh Kumar 6-3, 6-1 in the boys’ first round of the MGC National Series U-18 tennis tournament.

1st round: (Q) Nithis Baalaji (TN) bt Anirudh Kumar (TN) 6-3, 6-1; Krishan Hooda (CH) bt Tanik Gupta (MP) 6-4, 6-2; Gautham Kamal S (TN) bt Asmit A Khandelwal (MP) 6-2, 6-0; Dhananjay Athreya (TN) bt Suvrat Mall (DL) 6-4, 6-3; Rishi Paventhan (TN) bt Pratush Mohanty (OD) 6-3, 7-6 (4); Hritesh Balmiki (UP) bt Pragathesh Shivashankar (TN) 2-6, 6-1, 6 -1; Karan Singh HR bt Billu Siva Koushik (TS) 6-3, 6-1.