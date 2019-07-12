33-year-old died of heart attack after MS Dhoni's run out in World Cup semifinal 

By Online Desk

Team India's World Cup journey abruptly came to an end on Wednesday after their defeat against New Zealand in the semifinal in Manchester. The unbearable loss was nothing less than a heartbreak for all the Indian fans. For some, life came crashing to a halt, literally.

In a tragic incident in West Bengal, a 33-year-old man allegedly died of a cardiac arrest shortly after MS Dhoni fell to a direct hit by Martin Guptill during the semifinal.

Srikanta Maity, a cycle shop owner, was watching the match on his phone and collapsed suddenly when Dhoni got out.

Speaking to TOI, a sweet shop owner said that people rushed to help him after hearing a loud thud. "We saw him lying unconscious on the floor, We took him to Khanakul hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival," Sachin Ghosh said.

ALSO READ: Did umpiring error cause MS Dhoni run out? Twitterati think so

In another unfortunate incident, a Bihar man allegedly died of a heart attack while watching the semifinal.

"He was rushed to hospital by his family when he was unable to breathe. The family says he was watching a match. Maybe he got a shock," a doctor told ANI.

In Odisha's Kalahandi district, another cricket fan attempted suicide by consuming pesticide following Team India's defeat in the World Cup semifinal.

ALSO READ: The Hercules, who carried billion hopes after early setbacks, fails to lend a Dhoni touch

It was a narrow defeat for Team India as they lost their chance to enter into the finals by just 18 runs. Though the top order collapse made their chances to win look bleak, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni put on a century partnership and almost took India home. However, defeat was unavoidable soon after their wickets fell in quick succession.