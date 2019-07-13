Home Sport Cricket

Stage set for fourth edition of TNPL

India stars R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik are part of Dindigul Dragons and Tuti Patriots respectively.

Published: 13th July 2019 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar during training. (Photo EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The stage is set for the fourth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which is slated to begin on July 19.

A match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will kick off the tournament at Natham.

The final is slated for August 15 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

India cricketer Vijay Shankar, who is part of the Super Gillies, said that the League was a good platform for young cricketers and expected to see more talented players emerging.

The ace all-rounder, who returned home from the ongoing World Cup in England after sustaining an injury, said he hoped to make his TNPL debut this year.

The tournament had in the past brought to fore players like M S Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and Varun Chakravarthy, who went on to be picked up by IPL franchises, Shankar, who would leave for the NCA on Sunday, said.

TNPL governing council chairman P S Raman said the tournament had come a long way since its inception and hoped to see new talent emerge.

India stars R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik are part of Dindigul Dragons and Tuti Patriots respectively.

While Natham and Tirunelveli will host 15 matches each, Chennai will host a league fixture and the final.

TNPL 2019
