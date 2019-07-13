Stage set for fourth edition of TNPL

By PTI

CHENNAI: The stage is set for the fourth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which is slated to begin on July 19.

A match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons will kick off the tournament at Natham.

The final is slated for August 15 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

India cricketer Vijay Shankar, who is part of the Super Gillies, said that the League was a good platform for young cricketers and expected to see more talented players emerging.

The ace all-rounder, who returned home from the ongoing World Cup in England after sustaining an injury, said he hoped to make his TNPL debut this year.

The tournament had in the past brought to fore players like M S Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and Varun Chakravarthy, who went on to be picked up by IPL franchises, Shankar, who would leave for the NCA on Sunday, said.

TNPL governing council chairman P S Raman said the tournament had come a long way since its inception and hoped to see new talent emerge.

India stars R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik are part of Dindigul Dragons and Tuti Patriots respectively.

While Natham and Tirunelveli will host 15 matches each, Chennai will host a league fixture and the final.