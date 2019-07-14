Home Sport Cricket

Ask your banks who's chor: Vijay Mallya after meeting Chris Gayle

Gayle was a long-time team-member of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore -- owned by Mallya.

Published: 14th July 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Chris Gayle with Vijay Mallya. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya has been subjected to heavy trolling by users on the internet after West Indies batsman Chris Gayle posted a picture with him on Twitter.

"Great to catch up with Big Boss," the 'Universe Boss' tweeted with the photo on Saturday.

The picture was clicked at the Silverstone Circuit, the venue for 2019 British Grand Prix in London.

Gayle was a long-time team-member of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore -- owned by Mallya.

Mallya also tweeted the same photo and captioned and said, "With my dear friend and Universe Boss Chris Gayle. Was good to be together at Silverstone for Formula One Qualifying."

Soon after Gayle posted the picture, a number of users took the opportunity to point out Mallya's history in their comments.

"Now even Chris is looking for Vijay Mallya. That was his favourite locket BTW," tweeted one user.

Another user wrote: "Mallya is very patriotic, he only steals from Indians."

"Please courier him to India. Your will get a million dollar at least reward," said another user.

The 63-year-old businessman also responded to the trolling on his official Twitter handle.

"Great to catch up with the Universe Boss and my dear friend. For all those of you losers who call me CHOR, ask your own banks to take their full money that I am offering for the past one year. Then decide on who is CHOR." he wrote.

"For all those who saw my photo with the universe boss and my dear friend Chris Gayle and commented, please pause and get your facts right about my being your CHOR. Ask your banks why they are not taking 100 per cent of the money I have been offering," he said in another tweet.

The business tycoon was booed with "chor hai (you are a thief)" chants as he watched the World Cup fixture between India and Australia at the Oval last month on June 9.

ALSO READ | Grab Vijay Mallya’s offer, get our money back!

Mallya is facing extradition proceedings in the UK. He left India on March 2, 2016 after defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. He has repeatedly denied fleeing the country, saying he is ready to pay back the money he owed to the Indian banks. India had in 2017 filed for Mallya's extradition, which he contested. He is out on bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Silverstone Chris Gayle World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp