TNPL ideal platform for many: Vijay Shankar

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: India all-rounder Vijay Shankar believes that the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is an ideal platform to unearth talent. He insisted that the tournament has grown leaps and bounds ever since it began in 2016 and many players look up to the league to leave a strong impression.

“The TNPL is a great platform for many cricketers. I hope to play this year. The league has helped many youngsters exhibit their talent and get selected in the IPL. I wish more cricketers can do well and get selected in the IPL. I will give my best,’’ said Vijay, who will wear Chepauk Gillies colours, at the TNPL launch function.

Vijay had to leave midway from the World Cup in England due to a toe injury in his feet and is currently on recovery phase. “I am going to the NCA tomorrow and in another three or four days, I will know the status of my injury,” he revealed.

With all the franchises having finalised their squads after the player draft that was held in Chennai recently, RI Palani, TNCA joint secretary, is excited for the league to commence.

“The stage is set for some exciting action on the field. The focus will be on the players from the districts who have made remarkable progress in the last three years,” he said. The tournament will feature 32 matches to be played from July 19 to August 15. Dindigul and Tirunelveli will host 15 matches each. Chennai will host the remaining two matches including the final. The tournament will also have seven double headers with the first and second match starting at 3.15 pm and 7.15 pm, respectively.Coimbatore may host a few matches next year.

Ashwin likely for opener

India’s ace spinner R Ashwin, who is now playing County cricket in England, is likely to make in time for Dindigul Dragons’ opening match. “Ashwin has one more County game. He should be in time for our first game. The team needs his leadership skills to start off on a good note this season,’’ said a source in Dindigul Dragons.