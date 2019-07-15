Home Sport Cricket

I don't know when I'll recover from hip injury: Prithvi Shaw

India will play two Tests against the West Indies beginning on August 22 in Antigua and Shaw said there is still time to achieve fitness.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Young India opener Prithvi Shaw on Monday said he was not sure when he would recover from his hip injury, putting a question mark over his participation in the away Test series against the West Indies next month.

The 19-year-old from Mumbai, who scored a debut hundred against the West Indies last year, was supposed to tour the Caribbean with the India 'A' team before being sidelined due a hip injury he suffered at the Mumbai T20 League last May.

"I'm still not a 100 per cent fit and don't know exactly how much time it will take to recover, the process is going on.

There is still time and I'm working with the physios.

I can't put a time frame on it right now," Shaw told reporters on the sidelines of a sports conclave organised by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

"Obviously the West Indies tour is coming and we will look into the preparation for the series together," said the Mumbaikar, who scored 353 runs with two half-centuries and a top score of 99 for Delhi Capitals in the IPL this season.

The selectors will announce the squad for West Indies series on July 19 and Shaw will be racing against time to make the team.

Shaw is yet to feature in any international match for India since making his debut against the West Indies.

He was picked for the Australia series last year but a shoulder injury during a practice game ruled him out of the series.

Prithvi Shaw
