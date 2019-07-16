TNCA women’s T20 league: Meenakshi dazzles for Warriors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Meenakshi’s 80 helped White Warriors beat Green Invaders by 64 runs in the TNCA women’s T20 league for the Freyer Trophy.

Brief scores: White Warriors 142/7 in 20 ovs (S Meenakshi 80) bt Green Invaders 78/9 in 20 ovs. Red Rangers 68 in 17.2 ovs (T Karthiga 3/10) lost to Silver Strikers 69/1 in 12.2 ovs. Blue Avengers 78/6 in 20 ovs lost to Yellow Challengers 79/1 in 10.1 ovs (Eloksi Arun 41 n.o).

Vidya Mandir SSS win

Vidya Mandir SSS defeated Chettinad Vidyashram by six wickets in the Serenity Cup U-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Govt HSS (Ashok Nagar) 66 in 27.4 ovs (Vijay Hassan M 4/19) lost to Santhome HSS 67/1 in 11.2 ovs. Chettinad Vidyashram 131 in 42 ovs (M Prathik 3/22) lost to Vidya Mandir SSS 132/4 in 33.1 ovs (E Vishakh Menon 53 n.o). Velammal 110 in 36.1 ovs (S Tharun 4/14) lost to Nellai Nadar 112/3 in 17.5 ovs (AP Ananthakumar 51 n.o).

Pandya, Bardia hit fifties

Half-centuries by Hari K Pandya (66) and Khush Bardia (61 n.o) enabled Combined Districts to post 261/5 against City in the TNCA U-14 City versus Combined Districts match.