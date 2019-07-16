PCB to request ICC to retain services of foreign security company

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan will request the ICC to retain the services of an independent foreign security company monitoring the security situation here as it feels the body was instrumental in bringing back some international cricket to the country in the last two years.

The company was given the task to monitor and advise on the security situation in Pakistan to the ICC and its member boards and also the international players association (FICA) and according to details, its contract is expiring soon.

While the company was specifically tasked in 2017 with working directly with the PCB on security issues, it was paid around 1.4 million dollars per annum by the ICC.

"The PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani and Managing Director, Wasim Khan will submit a proposal that the ICC renew the contract of the company for another three years and ICC bear the fees again," one well-informed source told PTI.

The source said that the PCB was satisfied with the results produced by the company which has some leading security experts on its payroll and also works closely with foreign consulates in Pakistan and other countries.

"It was due to the coordination between the security company and the PCB that the ice was broken in 2017 and the ICC sent a World Eleven to Lahore in September, 2017 followed by a visit by the Sri Lankan team to play a lone T20 and then the West Indies team to play a series of three T20 matches in Karachi," the source said.

The company also played a big role in helping the PCB convince around 30 foreign players to come to Lahore and Karachi to play eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) including the final this year.

The source said the company was instrumental in allowing the return of some international cricket and players to Pakistan in the last two years.

"That is why the PCB wants the company to be given an extended contract for three years as it now works to convince the English and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia to play some matches of their series against Pakistan in the next 12 months."

The heads of the two boards are also due to visit Lahore later this month or next month on the invitation of the PCB to discuss future tours to Pakistan.

"The PCB is also working on convincing other boards to start sending A teams, under-19 teams and women's team to Pakistan," the source said.

No test has been played in Pakistan since March 2009 when militants attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

Pakistan has been trying to convince the Sri Lankan cricket board to play the two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship due in September-October in Lahore and Karachi.

Pakistan will also push for other boards to allow the PCB to host home matches of the ICC Championship at home instead of in the UAE.