Home Sport Cricket

PCB to request ICC to retain services of foreign security company

The company was instrumental in allowing the return of some international cricket and players to Pakistan in the last two years.

Published: 16th July 2019 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

ICC

ICC (File | Reuters)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan will request the ICC to retain the services of an independent foreign security company monitoring the security situation here as it feels the body was instrumental in bringing back some international cricket to the country in the last two years.

The company was given the task to monitor and advise on the security situation in Pakistan to the ICC and its member boards and also the international players association (FICA) and according to details, its contract is expiring soon.

While the company was specifically tasked in 2017 with working directly with the PCB on security issues, it was paid around 1.4 million dollars per annum by the ICC.

"The PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani and Managing Director, Wasim Khan will submit a proposal that the ICC renew the contract of the company for another three years and ICC bear the fees again," one well-informed source told PTI.

The source said that the PCB was satisfied with the results produced by the company which has some leading security experts on its payroll and also works closely with foreign consulates in Pakistan and other countries.

"It was due to the coordination between the security company and the PCB that the ice was broken in 2017 and the ICC sent a World Eleven to Lahore in September, 2017 followed by a visit by the Sri Lankan team to play a lone T20 and then the West Indies team to play a series of three T20 matches in Karachi," the source said.

The company also played a big role in helping the PCB convince around 30 foreign players to come to Lahore and Karachi to play eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) including the final this year.

The source said the company was instrumental in allowing the return of some international cricket and players to Pakistan in the last two years.

"That is why the PCB wants the company to be given an extended contract for three years as it now works to convince the English and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia to play some matches of their series against Pakistan in the next 12 months."

The heads of the two boards are also due to visit Lahore later this month or next month on the invitation of the PCB to discuss future tours to Pakistan.

"The PCB is also working on convincing other boards to start sending A teams, under-19 teams and women's team to Pakistan," the source said.

No test has been played in Pakistan since March 2009 when militants attacked the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

Pakistan has been trying to convince the Sri Lankan cricket board to play the two Tests of the ICC World Test Championship due in September-October in Lahore and Karachi.

Pakistan will also push for other boards to allow the PCB to host home matches of the ICC Championship at home instead of in the UAE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PCB ICC security
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp