Home Sport Cricket

Ben Stokes plays down redemption talk after World Cup heroics

Stokes wept tears of joy on the Lord's pitch immediately after England won the World Cup and he revealed thoughts of his past had come flooding back.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Stokes

Stokes cemented his place as an English cricket icon | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Ben Stokes admitted memories of the off-field incident that threatened his career triggered his tears after England's historic World Cup triumph.

Stokes was found not guilty of affray following a street brawl during a night out in Bristol in 2017.

The all-rounder was banned and fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board after accepting a charge of bringing the game into disrepute.

Stokes was also stripped of the Test vice-captaincy and missed the Ashes tour, but he worked his way back from that chastening incident to enjoy a key role in England's first-ever World Cup title.

After some impressive displays on the road to the final, Stokes cemented his place as an English cricket icon by scoring 84 not out and then starring in the Super Over that sealed Sunday's thrilling final win over New Zealand at Lord's.

"I won't look back and say I redeemed myself or anything like that - I'm an athlete and a cricketer and it's what we are paid to do, to win trophies," Stokes told ITV's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

"It was coming back from all of that, it was tough. Getting back into cricket obviously massively helped straight after that.

"It was a stressful time for me, my wife, my family back home. I had amazing people around me, my team-mates, friends, family. They have to take a lot of credit for helping me to get through that."

Stokes wept tears of joy on the Lord's pitch immediately after England won the World Cup and he revealed thoughts of his past had come flooding back.

"I got emotional there, at the end, and that was probably a culmination of lots of things, happiness that we won it and subconsciously thinking and remembering back to what I went through," he said.

Despite the team's euphoric celebrations following England's World Cup victory, Stokes insisted the team must start preparing for the Ashes Test series against old rivals Australia in August.

"We've achieved half of what we wanted to do, which is winning the World Cup," Stokes said.

"Everyone who is involved in the Test team as well as the one-day team has sort of had to get their heads around the fact that we have an Ashes series coming up and we still have a serious amount of work to do."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 England cricket Ben Stokes
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp