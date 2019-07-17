Virender Sehwag calls World Cup final a tie, Michael Vaughan responds

By Online Desk

England won their maiden World Cup title on boundary count after the 50-over match and the Super Over ended in a tie. The ICC rule that counts the number of boundaries hit by both the teams in 51 overs of batting came under attack by many cricketers with former Indian opener Virender Sehwag calling it a tie.

Sehwag took to Twitter praising New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's spirit and calmness despite the result. "New Zealand had many fans in India and today they have won many more, by their calmness and spirit. Kane Williamson, smiling after the tie. Beautiful to see #CWC19Final," he wrote.

Kane Williamson , smiling after the tie. Beautiful to see #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/tW9cecqAGh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 14, 2019

The tweet claiming the match to be a tie wasn't taken well by former England captain Michael Vaughan and he responded to Sehwag by accepting Kane was a great ambassador for the game, but said that the game wasn't tied.

I agree Viru .. Great ambassador for the game .. But 1 thing .. It wasn’t a tie in the end !! https://t.co/YzKrFx0BmR — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 15, 2019

With the win, England became the sixth team in the world to lift the coveted trophy.