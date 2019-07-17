Dav Whatmore criticises ICC rule

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: England winning the World Cup on a better boundary count rule has not been received well with many former players criticising ICC for framing the absurd rule. Former Australia cricketer and Sri Lanka’s World Cup winning coach Dav Whatmore also criticised it saying trophy could have been shared.

“It (Cup) could have been shared. It would have been a fair reflection of both the teams tenacity to win the Cup. It’s a learning curve. These sort of things could have been handled better, may be have a re-match. Before the sides came into the tournament, they knew about it (rules) and that’s the bottom line.”

ALSO READ | Former players slam ICC for "ridiculous" boundary-count rule that decided WC winner

“I wonder how many people knew about it (rules) at that time. Umpires are humans as well. One would argue the same point for other instances which happened in the past. It’s unfortunate, it has happened. After two ties, there wasn’t really a winner. But under the rules (playing conditions) which the teams have signed on, it’s got to go to England,” he said. Whatmore insists that he has not heard about the boundary count rule.