Home Sport Cricket

BCCI Secretary won't convene selection meeting: CoA

The decision effectively makes the secretary's position redundant as the selection committee came under secretary's jurisdiction as per the old constitution.

Published: 18th July 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has decided that neither any officer bearer nor the CEO shall attend any Cricket Committee meetings henceforth. In fact, as of now, the Selection Committee had to keep the Secretary in the loop for any replacement sought or for posting of selectors to watch any game. The CoA has made it clear that the Selection Committee doesn't need to do so anymore.

"The Committee of Administrators have been informed that the practice of the Secretary convening and attending Selection Committee meetings has continued even after the new BCCI constitution has become effective. Further, it is learnt that the Selection Committees continue to address emails to Secretary to seek his approval in relation to any change or replacement in the team(s).

"Similarly, the Selection Committees continue to address e-mails to the Secretary seeking his approval on travel arrangements and posting for selectors to watch and attend cricket matches. The Selection Committee does not need any approval either from the Secretary or the CEO in relation to any selection made or change or replacement in the team," the CoA has declared.

"Except on overseas tours, the chairpersons of the respective Selection Committees shall convene the meetings of the selection committees viz. (i) Men's Selection Committee, (ii) Junior Selection Committee and (iii) Women's Selection Committee.

"The CEO will make the travel arrangement and other arrangements required for travel and posting of selectors to watch and attend cricket matches and emails in this regard shall be address to the CEO."

The CoA made an exception in case of overseas tours wherein the administrative manager will be in charge of the meetings.

"On overseas tours the administrative manager shall convene the meetings in accordance with the relevant provision of the new BCCI constitution. Neither any officer bearer nor the CEO shall attend any cricket committee meetings," the committee has clarified.

The Secretary will get the signed minutes of the meeting to be kept for record purpose.

"The chairpersons of the respective selection committees or administrative manager (in case of overseas tour) shall prepare true and accurate minutes of every meeting and after the team or a selection or change/replacement is announced, the chairperson shall forward the said minutes of the meeting, duly signed by him to the Secretary so that the Secretary can keep and maintain records," the CoA has said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Committee of Administrators BCCI Selection Committee
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp