Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq brags of his many extramarital affairs

Speaking on a television program, Razzaq bragged that he had five to six extramarital affairs. He even went on to state that one of them lasted for a period of one and a half years.

Published: 18th July 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 10:55 AM

Abdul Razzaq. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has revealed that he has had several extramarital affairs.

The anchor even tried to clear the air, as to whether they were all post his marriage, and the 39-year-old confessed that they all took place after he tied the knot.

The anchor even tried to clear the air, as to whether they were all post his marriage, and the 39-year-old confessed that they all took place after he tied the knot.

Recently, the former Pakistan cricketer had claimed that he can make Hardik Pandya the best all-rounder in the world.

After India's round-robin match against West Indies in the recently concluded World Cup, Razzaq said Pandya's game had weaknesses, which needed to be worked upon.

"Today I have been closely observing Hardik Pandya and I see a lot of faults in his body balance while hitting the bowl hard. I observed his foot work as well and I see that has also let him down sometimes," Razzaq had tweeted.

"If I can give him coaching, for example in the UAE, I can make him one of the best all-rounders, if not the best. If the BCCI wants to make him a better all-rounder I will always be available," he added.

Razzaq played 265 ODIs for Pakistan in which he had notched up 5,080 runs with three centuries and 23 half-centuries under his belt. With the ball, he had 269 wickets to his name with the best figures of 6/35 in ODI cricket.

