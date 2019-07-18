Raja, Divya take top prize in chess meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: International Master R Raja Rithvik of Telangana and Woman International Master Divya Deshmukh of Maharashtra emerged as the winners of 45th National sub-junior Open and 36th National sub-junior (U-15) girls chess championship, respectively held at Tiruchengode. Both remained unbeaten and scored 9.5 points each from 11 rounds of play. DV Sundar, FIDE vice-president, was the chief guest and gave away the prizes.

Yuvamani shines

E Yuvamani Shankaran’s 79 helped Vidya Mandir SSS beat St Patrick’s by five wickets in the Serenity Cup U-19 meet.Brief scores: AVM Rajeshwari 224/6 in 36 ovs (Shikeeshwaran 72, SM Karthik Anand 56 n.o) bt Govt Hr Sec School 98 in 31 ovs (D Sushil Rhaj 3/14). St Patrick’s AIHSS 207 in 48.3 ovs (CP Akshath 51, Guru Shravan 3/17) lost to Vidya Mandir SSS 208/5 in 41.1 ovs (E Yuvamani Shankaran 79, A Darshan 3/32). Velammal MHSS 152/9 in 28 ovs (Gopalakrishnan 40, S Advaith Sajith 5/37) bt Bhavan’s Rajaji 93 in 23.3 ovs (Sathya Raajan 3/19).

High five for Jai

J Jai Simha’s 5 for 36 enabled Combined Districts to bag a lead of 139 runs over City in a drawn TNCA U-14 match that was held at Coimbatore. Combined Districts won on first innings lead.Brief scores: Combined Districts 377 for 9 decl. in 159 ovs (Hari K Pandya 66, P Khush Bardia 72, R Sree Sivaji 38, T Surya Prasad 32 n.o) drew with City 238 in 106.3 ovs (K Sai Kishore 53, C Andre Siddarth 62, Akshay Parameswaran 33, J Jai Simha 5/36).

Combined Districts on top

Riding on centuries by K Sibiyenthal (135) and S Jayanth (109), Combined Districts posted 407 in 149 overs against City on Day 2 of the TNCA U-16 match at Salem. In reply, City were 94 for 3 at stumps.

Brief scores: Combined Districts 407 in 149 ovs (K Sibiyenthal 135, S Jayanth 109, SJ Arun Kumar 67, M Anush 3/37, P Vignesh 3/86) vs City 94/3 in 31 ovs (SR Athish 40).

Omega International win

Omega International school beat Kumara Raja HSS 4-2 in the final of the boy’s football event at the Agarkhel inter-school tournament, being organised by Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College.