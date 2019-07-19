Home Sport Cricket

Andrew McDonald named Birmingham coach for The Hundred

McDonald is the second Australian to be confirmed as a coach in the new competition, following the appointment of Simon Katich to take charge of the Manchester team.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

Image used for representational purpose

By AFP

LONDON: Former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald was announced on Friday as head coach of the Birmingham-based team in the controversial new short-form tournament The Hundred.

McDonald this year became the first coach to secure an Australian domestic treble, leading Melbourne Renegades to a first Big Bash title, while also securing the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup with his native Victoria. 

The 38-year-old will be assisted at Edgbaston by former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori.

McDonald is the second Australian to be confirmed as a coach in the new competition, following the appointment of Simon Katich to take charge of the Manchester team.

The five-week 100-ball tournament gets under way in July 2020 and will feature eight city-based teams from Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Southampton and two in London.

McDonald, 38, said: "The Hundred is a tournament that’s generating interest across the globe and the opportunity to be part of it as head coach of the Birmingham team is something that I'm relishing."

The England and Wales Cricket Board faced huge public criticism for suggesting the 100-balls-per-side competition was aimed at attracting a new audience as opposed to existing fans.  

Questions have also been raised about whether there is a need for another short-form event in an already congested calendar, given the success of Twenty20 matches and the new competition's potential impact on English cricket's existing 18 first-class counties.

A televised player draft for The Hundred will be held on October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Hundred Andrew McDonald
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp