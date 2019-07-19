Home Sport Cricket

BCCI to use 'limited DRS during Ranji Trophy knockout matches

The decision to implement a limited version of DRS was approved by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in June this year.

By ANI

London: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be using 'limited DRS' during the Ranji Trophy knockout matches from this season to avoid howlers.

This restricted version of DRS will not be comprising of Hawk-Eye and UltraEdge. Both these tools are considered key elements of the system in international cricket." Last year, in some of the knockout matches, there was some flak on umpires because there were some terrible howlers. So we want to avoid all that and use whatever help we can get. For the knockouts in Ranji Trophy matches, we will utilise all the technology available to us as a means to apply the limited DRS to help the on-field umpires make the correct decision," Saba Karim, BCCI's general manager of cricket was quoted as saying.

The decision to implement a limited version of DRS was approved by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in June this year.

During the last season's Ranji semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra, Cheteshwar Pujara got reprieved twice and that eventually cost Karnataka.

Karim also said that he would be having a meeting with the match officials, to understand the full extent of which the technology can be used." We are just trying to use it as an experiment just to see how much it can be useful to domestic cricket. We will use whatever cameras we can use to come to the right decision," he added.

Ranji Trophy 2019/20 season will be starting from December this year. 

