Birthday wishes pour in for 1983 Cricket World Cup hero Roger Binny

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Birthday wishes poured in for the member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, ex India cricketer Roger Binny as the former all-rounder turned 64 on Friday.

From the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) all conveyed birthday wishes to Binny on his special day.

ICC in a tweet said that Binny played a key role in India's victorious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 1983 campaign as he picked up 18 wickets during the tournament.

BCCI extended birthday wishes to ex-selector Binny, saying he was the leading wicket-taker in the 1983 edition.

The Karnataka-born played 27 Tests, scoring 830 runs and picking up 47 wickets. He represented the country in 72 ODIs, amassing 629 runs and taking 77 wickets.

Binny's son Stuart is also a cricketer who played for India and recently represented Rajasthan Royals that competes in Indian Premier League.

A film based on the 1983 World Cup triumph is currently in the process of shooting. It is based on Binny's then skipper and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the trophy for India. Helmed by director Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.