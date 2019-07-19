Home Sport Cricket

Birthday wishes pour in for 1983 Cricket World Cup hero Roger Binny

From the ICC to the BCCI all conveyed birthday wishes to the former Indian all-rounder on his special day.

Published: 19th July 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Roger Binny

Roger Binny. (Photo | Twitter/ICC)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Birthday wishes poured in for the member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, ex India cricketer Roger Binny as the former all-rounder turned 64 on Friday.

From the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) all conveyed birthday wishes to Binny on his special day.

ICC in a tweet said that Binny played a key role in India's victorious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 1983 campaign as he picked up 18 wickets during the tournament.

"Happy birthday, Roger Binny! Binny played a key role in India's victorious 1983 @cricketworldcup campaign, finishing the tournament with 18 wickets!" ICC said.

BCCI extended birthday wishes to ex-selector Binny, saying he was the leading wicket-taker in the 1983 edition.

"Here's wishing Roger Binny, India's former all-rounder and ex-selector, a very happy birthday. He was the leading wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup," BCCI wrote.

The Karnataka-born played 27 Tests, scoring 830 runs and picking up 47 wickets. He represented the country in 72 ODIs, amassing 629 runs and taking 77 wickets.

Binny's son Stuart is also a cricketer who played for India and recently represented Rajasthan Royals that competes in Indian Premier League.

A film based on the 1983 World Cup triumph is currently in the process of shooting. It is based on Binny's then skipper and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who lifted the trophy for India. Helmed by director Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roger Binny BCCI ICC World Cup India cricket
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp