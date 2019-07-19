Home Sport Cricket

KKR Physio Andrew Leipus ends 12-year stint with IPL side

The 49-year-old has been a part of the KKR brigade since the inaugural edition of the IPL.

Published: 19th July 2019 04:58 PM

KOLKATA: Former India team physiotherapist Andrew Leipus has ended his 12-year-long association with the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 49-year-old has been a part of the KKR brigade since the inaugural edition of the lucrative T20 league.

"After 12 seasons I'm moving on from KKR. Thanks to all the many coaches, players, support staff, management and the owners for an amazing journey & memories created over the years," the Aussie announced on his Twitter handle.

Earlier this week, the two-time IPL champions had parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and his deputy Simon Katich as the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise is set to have a new look coaching staff for the next edition.

Leipus was Indian team's physiotherapist from 1999-2004 when John Wright was the coach.

During that time, the Indian team saw some radical transformation in the fitness regime as Leipus was also at the helm at the National Cricket Academy.

