Venesh Varshan cracks unbeaten century to thrash Agarwal Vidyalaya MHSS by 180 runs in the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unbeaten century by Venesh Varshan (111 n.o) paved the way for Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS ‘A’ team to thrash Agarwal Vidyalaya MHSS by 180 runs in the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy. Brief scores: Jawahar Vidyalaya Sr Sec School ‘A’ 207 for no loss in 30 ovs (Venesh Varshan 111 n.o, Rajath Rangarajan 62 n.o) bt Agarwal Vidyalaya MHSS 27 in 11.4 ovs (Galvin G Godsberry 3/4).

Union Christian Public School 62 in 15.2 overs (V Tarun Kaushik 4/14, Kavin Kaushik 3/10) lost to St John’s English Schools & Jr College 63/1 in 11.1 overs. Sri Venkateswara MHSS 86 in 28.1 overs (B Prapanchan Rau 35 n.o) lost to St John’s Public School (Che-100) 87/9 in 29.5 overs (Krishang Balanarayan 39, B Prapanchan Rau 3/6). DAV Boys SSS ‘B’ (Ch-86) 107 in 26.3 overs (U Raj Kumar 3/6) lost to Vedanta Academy 108/4 in 24.1 overs.

Alagappa MHSS 52 in 26.3 overs (John Christopher 4/6) lost to Everwin MHSS 53/1 in 9.1 overs. AVM Rajeswari MHSS 176/5 in 30 overs (M Mothith Singh 98 n.o) bt Chettinad Vidyashram ‘B’ 66 in 24.2 overs (Akshay Devkumar 3/16). Velammal Vidyalaya (Che-95) 140 in 27.3 overs (Dhivyan 56, Vansh Ambish Davey 3/27, Roshan Kumar Nath 3/20) bt Sindi Model SSS 98 in 25.1 overs (Gowtham Raj 3/27). Everwin Vidhyashram 91/8 in 30 overs (D Alben Caldwell 3/19) lost to PS Sr Sec School 83 for no loss in 9.2 overs.

Akash, Nitin slam tons Centuries by Akash Dev Kumar (100) and K Om Nitin (103) helped City bag a lead of seven runs over Combined Districts in the drawn match of the TNCA U-16 City match, held at Salem. City won by virtue of first innings lead.

Saumya in last four Saumya Ronde beat Akshaya Riviera 6-2, 6-0 in the girl’s quarterfinals of the National Series U-14 tournament. Quarters: Boys: Adhirit Aawal bt RS Rethin 6-4, 6-4; Adith Amarnath bt Prajwal Prasanna Tewari 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Raghav Harsh bt Rohan Agarwal 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 6-4; Dhananjay Athreya bt Samar Malhotra 6-1, 6-2. Girls: Saumya Ronde bt Akshaya Riviera 6-2, 6-0; Abinaya Caitlyn bt Ridhi Choudhary 6-2, 6-1; Charmi Gopinath bt Amodini Vijay 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-3; Pushti Laddha bt Sinjini Mithun 7-6 (3), 6-1.