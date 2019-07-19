Williamson and New Zealand show grace is far superior to winning  

Pradeep Magazine By

Express News Service

Sport mirrors life and life in all its uncertainties can be cruel or joyful, despairing or comforting, extremely blissful or a terrifying experience all within the span of a life time. Within its rhythmic ebb and flow it has a life of its own that makes it impossible to predict what’s next.



The World Cup final, which has by now been dissected threadbare, with the unanimous verdict being that New Zealand were unlucky losers of a match they deserved to win. In the eyes of most cricket followers, they are the de-facto champions and only the ridiculous rules of the game combined with a larger “cosmic” conspiracy have deprived them of their legitimate claim to the World Cup.



ALSO READ: Sam Curran says World Cup win will inspire England Ashes team

Destiny on that day at Lord’s, was on the side of England and, like in life so in sport, the clock cannot be set back. There is no rewind button here that can undo the mistakes made or change the way the action unfolded, that would correct the course of action in favour of the deserving.

What an unfair way to decide a final when it ended in a tie, not once but twice! What a cruel stroke of bad luck when a throw strikes the bat of the batsman and races to the boundary.



The batsman, even if he had wanted to, could not change the ruling. The umpires, even if they wanted to, could not avoid but give England an extra four runs.



Why? Because a game is played under a pre-decided set of rules which no one has the power to overturn at that given moment. The absurdity of this law got exposed and in all likelihood, it will be changed now. But alas, what use of that to New Zealand! This, in all probability, cost them the World Cup.



ALSO READ: World Cup 2019: Black Caps' homecoming celebration on hold

The complexity of cricket as a sport and the nebulous rules that govern it, throw up from time to time hard questions that are difficult to answer and even resolve. Take for example the “Umpire’s call” when a decision is reviewed by the players.



Out stays out and not out stays not out, even though the course that the ball has followed has remained unchanged. The umpire here is the final arbitrator and on his judgment depends the fate of a batsman and in the larger context, the result of the match.

New Zealand on that day were not fighting England but their own luck and destiny. Against India in the semifinals they bowled as well in the opening overs as they did in the final against England. The outcome, however, was not similar.



India lost four wickets in a jiffy, England openers hung on. There were missed edges galore but no wicket to show for it. It continued that way throughout. A fatalist would say, God’s will, a die-hard rationalist would curse the laws.



“Umpires Call”, the fortuitous overthrows and finally the absurd, irrational ruling to decide the game on the boundaries hit in the match, ended New Zealand’s vigorously resolute challenge.



Everyone felt sad. Even the crowd went silent, ignoring the fact that the home team had won the World Cup. England players themselves were subdued, aware that their rivals deserved the Cup more than them.

Kane Williamson and his team may have been gutted, but they accepted the verdict without even a murmur of dissent or anger. The remarkable composure and equanimity Williamson displayed throughout the match and in the tournament itself has been the most stand out feature of this World Cup.

They accepted their fate with a smile that struck a chord in a million fans. Sport, just like life can be cruel, but it cannot defeat your spirit as Williamson’s stoicism showed that day.



We are often told that to win one requires a killer’s instinct. It is flaunted as a virtue that all should embrace if they want to succeed.



The New Zealand team, even though all the elements conspired against them, proved that there is a beauty in grace that is far superior to winning, even a World Cup.