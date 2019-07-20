Home Sport Cricket

Rishwanth steals the show with a hat-trick

Rishwanth  Subramaniam’s 5/2 (including a hat-trick) paved the way for Lalaji Memorial Omega International School to thrash Arsha Vidya Mandir by 67 runs in the TNCA city schools U-14

Cricket bat

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rishwanth  Subramaniam’s 5/2 (including a hat-trick) paved the way for Lalaji Memorial Omega International School to thrash Arsha Vidya Mandir by 67 runs in the TNCA city schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy.

Brief scores: Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 136/7 in 30 ovs (Tejesh 40) bt Arsha Vidya Mandir (Ch-32) 69 in 23 ovs (Subramaniam 5/2, Mukundan 3/15). Maharishi Vidya Mandir B 180/8 in 30 ovs (Pramod 44; Barathan 5/37) bt National Public School 73 in 24.4 ovs (Priyadharshan 4/19). BVM Globa Bollineni Hills Side SSS (Ch-125) 85/9 in 30 ovs (Rishabh 3/14) lost to Bala Vidya Mandir SSS 89/4 in 23.5 ovs (Balakrishnan 56 n.o). PSBB SSS A (Ch-78) 126 in 29.5 ovs (Narayanan 51; Harish 3/21) lost to Ramachandraa Public School (Ch-41) 127/2 in 27.1 ovs (Sarangdhar 54 n.o; Abhinav 41). Vidya Mandir SSS B 76/9 in 30 ovs lost to SBOA School & Jr.

College B 79/2 in 25.5 ovs. Sunshine Chennai SSS (Ch-91) 108/7 in 30 ovs (Gireeshvar 43) lost to St Michael’s Academy MHSS 109/8 in 27.5 ovs (Rajesh 48; Abhiyuth 3/38). Rishs International School (Ch-122) 116 in 28 ovs (Divyesh 3/19, Manoharan 3/17) lost to Nellai Nadar MHSS B 117/5 in 19.3 ovs (Walsh 46; Dhakshin 3/39).

Union Christian MHSS 43 in 17.4 ovs (Hussain 3/11) lost to Sri Padma Sarangapani MHSS 45/0 in 7.1 ovs. Sakthivel claims 5 wickets P Sakthivel’s 5/45 helped Kumbhat CC beat Egmore Excelsiors by two wickets in a TNCA Fifth Division D zone league match. Brief scores: V Division D: Egmore Excelsiors 215 in 37.5 ovs (Anbu 77, Neelanarayanan 54; Sakthivel 5/45, Siddharth 3/87) lost to Kumbhat Cricket Club 218/8 in 46.1 ovs (Ravindhran 51; Raja 3/46).

Chennai Corporation Official Association 236/8 in 50 ovs (Prakash 62; Niresh 4/58) lost to Companions Cricket Club 240/6 in 39.4 ovs (Dharmaraj 81; Rajavel 3/64). Dhananjay in final Dhananjay Athreya beat Raghav Harsh 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets in the boys singles semifinals of the National Series U-14 AITA ranking meet. Results: Singles (semis): Boys: Adhirit Awal bt Adith Amarnath 2-6, 6-1, 7-5; Dhananjay Athreya bt Raghav Harsh 6-2, 6-4. Girls: Abinaya Caitlyn bt Saumya Ronde 0-6, 6-2, 6-2; Pushti Laddha bt Charmi Gopinath 1-6, 6-1, 7-5. Doubles (final): Boys: Aadhirit Awal/Dhananjay Athreya bt Jason Michael David/Raghav Harsh 6-2, 6-3. Girls: Poka Ridhi Choudhary/Saumya Ronde bt Abinaya Caitlyn Sweeti/SA Jyoshitha 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Rishwanth  Subramaniam TNCA city school Tournament
Comments

