Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith, Matthew Wade to face Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins in pre-Ashes trial

According to ESPNCricinfo, teams coached by Brad Haddin and Graeme Hick were named on Friday evening with Travis Head and Test captain Tim Paine leading the two sides.

Published: 20th July 2019 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith (File photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Former Australian captain Steve Smith and Ashes aspirant Matthew Wade will be facing leading pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in an internal trial at Southampton that will decide Australia's squad for the upcoming tour of England. David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will also be part of the practice match, albeit in the same squad as Starc and Cummins.

According to ESPNCricinfo, teams coached by Brad Haddin and Graeme Hick were named on Friday evening with Travis Head and Test captain Tim Paine leading the two sides. Head will have Starc, Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Siddle and David Warner in his side while Paine's side will include Smith, Wade, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson and Cameron Bancroft. 

"I think it'll definitely get the adrenaline up like in a Test match," Cummins was quoted as saying. "It doesn't happen too often - you'll see our egos be put to the test, we'll be going at each other I think. Maybe (played Smith before) in a T20, but not that I can remember.

"I think personally from my point of view it's about trying to get myself 100 per cent ready for a Test match. I haven't played a first-class game in a few months so it's going to be trying to bowl long spells, get the ball swinging, try and think of ways to get batsmen out. These guys are really good players just like the English Test side. There's no really obvious flaw so you've got to try to work a batsman out. It's going to be a good hit-out, everyone is in good form."

Haddin XII: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Kurtis Patterson, Travis Head (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Will Pucovski, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland

Hick XII: Joe Burns, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (C), Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Jackson Bird, Chris Tremain, Nathan Lyon

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pat Cummins Steve Smith Matthew Wade Ashes Ashes 2019
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp