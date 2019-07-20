The World Cup has shown the 50-over format is here to stay

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

After every contest there will always be ifs and buts and so are after the World Cup. All the discussion is academic once the boundaries rule decided that England are the champions, even though New Zealand had not lost the final at Lord’s.More cricket fans sympathized globally with New Zealand, rather with their gentleman captain Kane Williamson, and England would have received as much commiserations if they had lost after coming so close to winning.

For a low-scoring final there had been a lot of synthetic excitement. All provided by a double tie, once when the 100 overs were played out and then in the Super Over. Perhaps, that’s the reason why people felt for the Black Caps. Imagine, if England had lost it after all that Ben Stokes did, using the football parlance, in regulation time and Jofra Archer in the ‘extra time’ bowling the one Super Over that mattered.

Kane Williamson & Co were praised

for the way they accepted the WC defeat

It may have been a team decision to throw the white ball to the rookie fast bowler, whose qualification England fast tracked so that he could be available for the World Cup, yet Eoin Morgan would have been crucified if the gamble had bust. That’s the sport. England were the No 1 team going into the World Cup and just when they were in danger of being knocked out at the preliminary stage they were briefly displaced at the top by India. England bounced back and regained the top spot before the tournament ended.

This World Cup has given the 50 overs game the push it needed at a time when in the last couple of years there was serious talk about the future of Tests and even 50-over cricket. Many thought and wanted T20 to flourish at the expense of Tests, which is considered for only puritans who have time to sit through five days.Test cricket has its beauty and T20 its thrills and spills. If the 50-over format has shown up it is mainly because of the format chosen for this edition.

Of the 10 teams, the top four were clearly the best of the lot with the next two teams not far behind. All teams had their ups and downs and looked good to push the better-rated teams in the competition. Afghanistan, who ended up at the bottom, came perilously close to beating India and stretched a couple of others even if they did not look like winning.

Now that it is over for now, every team must be looking ahead. The first team to do that is Afghanistan by naming Rashid Khan as captain for all three formats. England are already talking about their cup-winning captain Morgan, who at 32, has been given choice to continue or not. His deputy Jos Buttler wants him to continue, though he is next line to lead the England team.

In India the concern is more about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future as if he is putting pressure on the selectors. If he is enjoying his cricket and wants to play for some more time, one should leave it to him, provided he fits into the scheme of things. There is a talk of smooth transition, whatever that may be.

Who decides? Not a director of cricket like Andrew Strauss, who insisted on Morgan continuing as captain four years ago, but the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the shadow-boxing board officials sit in judgment on it.

Hope by the year-end India has a board which thinks of cricket and not installing another club secretary, who has nothing to do with cricket, as its president.All that India is doing is to talk about splitting the captaincy and handing over the job for shorter formats to Rohit Sharma, forgetting he is as old as Morgan.

England are worried whether their captain would still be around for the next World Cup in India, here people think Sharma should replace 30-year-old Kohli. If Kohli has to be stripped of captaincy, then find a youngster in late 20s and who has led his state side for at least four years.By now the national selectors might have seen the youngsters who captained the India ‘A’ and Under-19 teams and they should shortlist a couple of them.

The chief selector has already stated how Rahul Dravid’s inputs helped them in pushing young performers into the senior team. Dravid should be the Director of cricket, not the head of National Cricket Academy. He could then oversee the entire system.Dravid knows what’s good for Indian cricket and what he could contribute.