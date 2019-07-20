TNPL is a great platform for youngsters, says Kedar Jadhav

By PTI

DINDIGUL: India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav Friday said leagues like the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) helped young cricketers learn by rubbing shoulders with established players, including international stars.

"Such tournaments definitely inspire youngsters to do well and its a great platform for them to get into IPL and Ranji teams. They also get noticed around the country because the matches are being televised," said the 34-year-old, who graced the inaugural day's proceedings of the fourth edition of the TNPL at nearby Natham.

"These leagues also help the newcomers as they rub shoulders with international and first-class cricketers," he was quoted as saying in a release. Jadhav also praised Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for the professional conduct of the league.

The CSK player also lauded his (CSK) teammate N Jagadeesan of Dindigul Dragons for making it to the IPL with some impressive performances in the TNPL.

Dwelling on his performance in the World Cup, Jadhav conceded he would have liked to have put up a better display.

ALSO READ | How proper planning has set the stage for hassle-free TNPL in Dindigul

He played six matches, scoring 80 runs at an average of 40.00 with his highest being 52 against Afghanistan.

He bowled six overs of off-spin but went wicketless.

"It didnt go well personally for me but thats life, you learn and you improve," he said.